Michelle Obama is proud of her husband Barack Obama's latest achievement, the completion of his new book "A Promised Land."

After Barack Obama announced on Thursday that his latest memoir will be released in November, Michelle Obama took to her Instagram stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to her husband of 27 years.

Reposting the former US President's announcement on Instagram, Michelle wrote: "There's no one more reflective, more honest, and more thoughtful than @barackobama. I've seen that in so many ways throughout our life together." "And after seeing him pour his whole heart into this book, I know you will too," the former first lady of the United States added.

The former POTUS recently revealed that his memoir "A Promised Land," through which he aims to give his readers an "honest account" of his time in the White House from 2008 to 2016, will hit the shelves on Nov. 17, around two weeks after the 2020 US presidential elections.

Sharing the cover of his new book on his social media accounts, the 59-year-old wrote: "There's no feeling like finishing a book, and I'm proud of this one."

Thereâ€™s no feeling like finishing a book, and Iâ€™m proud of this one. In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody. pic.twitter.com/T1QSZVDvOm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 17, 2020

Describing the content of the book in a detailed Instagram post, the father-of-two wrote: "I've spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in A Promised Land I've tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it, my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made, and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then—and that as a nation we are grappling with still."

Barack added that he has also tried to describe the personal journey he and his wife Michelle went through during their eight years in the Oval Office, "with all the incredible highs and lows."

"And finally, at a time when America is going through such enormous upheaval, the book offers some of my broader thoughts on how we can heal the divisions in our country going forward and make our democracy work for everybody—a task that won't depend on any single president, but on all of us as engaged citizens," he added.

Barack is also the author of "Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance," a memoir released in 1995 which explores the events of his early years in Honolulu and Chicago up until his entry into law school in 1998.