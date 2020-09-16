Former United States President Barack Obama's next memoir might be released later this year after a long wait.

According to a report in Page Six, Barack Obama's autobiography might come out just after the 2020 presidential elections on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Sources have revealed to the outlet that Nov. 10 or Nov. 17 are being considered prospective dates for the release of the book.

Insiders also said that the Crown Publishing Group, which is handling the book's publication, will announce the exact release date on Thursday. The publication house had released Michelle Obama's bestselling memoir "Becoming" on Nov. 13 in 2018, a week after the midterm elections.

The company bought the world rights to Michelle's book and Barack's forthcoming memoir in a bidding war in 2017. The former first lady's book sold 1.4 million copies in its first week, and 10 million by March 2019.

Representatives of the former POTUS have not commented on the report.

Michelle had previously joked about her husband's much-awaited autobiography. During a conversation with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in September last year, Michelle was asked if there would a rift between her and her husband of 27 years if Oprah Winfrey didn't include her husband's book in her club.

In response, the former FLOTUS said that it might hurt Barack's feelings, but "he'll get over it."

Oprah Winfrey had earlier added Michelle's "Becoming" to her Book Club selection. The television personality had said: "It is Michelle Obama's personal story, of course, but I believe it's going to spark within you the desire to think about your own becoming."

The 56-year-old also revealed that she and Barack used to fight over who will include which anecdote in their book, adding that she ultimately won the fight as she finished her book earlier. "Since my book was first, he lost on all that, all the good stuff," the mother-of-two said.

Barack is also the author of "Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance," a memoir released in 1995. The book which explores the events of his early years in Honolulu and Chicago up until his entry into law school in 1988 was released when he was starting his political campaign for the Illinois Senate.