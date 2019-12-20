Former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming to speak in California's Sacramento next year, as a part of her country tour to promote her bestseller autobiography, "Becoming."

The 55-year-old who drew an audience of around 12,000 at her last tour in Detroit, will be heading to Sacramento next, where she will participate in a moderated question and answer session.

The session will be held on Wednesday, April 1, at the Golden 1 Centre, Entertainment & Sports Center in Sacramento. The moderator of the Q&A session has not been confirmed yet. Golden 1 Centre took to Twitter to confirm the news and revealed that the pre-sale of the ticket has been opened.

"PRESALE HAPPENING NOW! Join us for a Moderated Conversation with Former First Lady @MichelleObama on April 1! Use code "MICHELLE," the tweet read.

The tickets will officially go to sale on Friday, December 20, at 10 am at Golden1Center.com and Golden 1 Center's Box Office. The centre has announced that VIP tickets which include a meet and greet with the author will also be made available.

"In 2018, Michelle Obama published her memoir, Becoming, which sold more copies than any other book published in the United States in 2018, achieving that status in just 15 days and instantly rising to the #1 slot on the New York Times Best Sellers list," a statement by the Golden 1 Centre read.

However, Michelle's "Moderated Conversation" comes with a hefty price tag, going as high as $4200 (3358.38 pounds) for a suite level ducat, reports Express. The cheapest prices for the event have been confirmed at $144 (115.14 pounds), but the floor seat prices hike up to around $1300 (1039.50 pounds). A meet and greet ticket with Obama has cost around $2500 (1999.04 pounds) in the past.

The mother-of-two was named one of the People magazine's four "People of the Year," earlier this month, along with "Friends" actress Jennifer Aniston, pop-star Taylor Swift, and songstress Jennifer Lopez. The bestselling author said at the time: "It's been a remarkable year since sharing my story with the world and I'm so grateful to all of you for the love and support! #IAmBecoming #PeopleOfTheYear."