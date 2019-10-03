The 2019 Microsoft Surface event was an impressive showcase of model refreshes with a helping of new gadgets that expand the lineup. Perhaps the biggest surprise during the presentation was the Surface Duo – a dual-display smartphone running Android. Still, the other items that were unveiled are likewise impressive and exciting.

As with any big event to announce new products, unofficial sources were already teasing what was to come. Interestingly enough, a lot of the rumours were spot on, while others were quite close.

Among the devices that debuted during the show, the Surface Neo drew a lot of attention. Its introduction finally confirmed the persistent speculation about a dual-screen laptop in development. It sports two nine-inch displays that are held in place by a 360-degree hinge. When fully extended, it becomes a 13.1-inch slate. Aside from the flexible functionality, Microsoft confirms it will run on Windows 10X – a new version optimised for its unique configuration.

The next item on the list is the Surface Laptop 3, which comes in two sizes: 13.5 inches and 15 inches. Microsoft seems to be listening to its consumers this time around as USB Type-C finally adds to the proprietary connector of the previous generation models. The smaller option is powered by Intel's 10th-generation Ice Lake Core processors, which The Verge describes as "three times as fast as a MacBook Air." Meanwhile, its bigger sibling uses custom AMD Ryzen chipsets specifically designed for Surface computers.

Today we shared where Surface and Microsoft are...and where we're going. I hope you liked the products. We can't wait to see what you do with them #MicrosoftEvent #SurfacePro7 #SurfaceLaptop3 #SurfaceEarbuds #SurfaceNeo #SurfaceDuo pic.twitter.com/UIoW8SDPNN — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) October 2, 2019

What follows is Microsoft's yearly refresh in the form of the Surface Pro 7. Likewise, it will be running Intel's latest-generation chips in multiple storage configurations. Just like the Surface Laptop 3, it now packs a USB Type-C port on top of the proprietary interface. Other than these upgrades, everything else is almost the same as its predecessor.

Stand out and stay connected. Meet the new Surface Pro X. #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/OBz53sqn8f — Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 2, 2019

A new face joining the catalogue is the Surface Pro X. This is the rumoured ARM-based machine hinted at by leaks before the show. It boasts a 13-inch display and is equipped with the new Qualcomm SQI chip co-developed with Microsoft. Additionally, it will use a new Type Cover with a storage well that can hold the new Surface Slim pen. This section snaps shut with powerful magnets to store the stylus securely.

Never miss a beat with the new Surface Earbuds. #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/JK3zkW4Fij — Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 2, 2019

Finally, the Microsoft Surface Earbuds are exactly what the name implies – a stylish pair of true-wireless earphones with touch-gesture support. Battery life is reportedly rated at eight-hours per charge with 24 hours more from the included charging case.