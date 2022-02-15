A Texas school teacher was seen on video being chased and beaten up by students of another institution because he reportedly did not allow them to ride dirt bikes or ATVs on the premises.

Michael Shott, who teaches physics and also works as an assistant baseball coach at Langham Creek High School, was attacked by middle-schoolers of Aragon Middle School on Feb. 10. Four middle-schoolers were taken into custody following the attack.

The incident was captured on video, and showed the coach sprinting through a high school parking lot while a group of students was right behind him, according to ABC13.

The video shows some students catching up to the coach and attacking him before he manages to get back on his feet and run away. The assault left the teacher recovering from a broken arm.

"This is what is happening at our school !!! We have a coach running for his life. This is disgusting," wrote Alisha Marie, who shared the video on Facebook.

Some children and other sources claimed the coach was attacked because he told the students they were not allowed to ride dirt bikes or ATVs on school grounds, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Michael is currently recovering from the attack.

"He's doing fine. He's at home. He has a broken arm, but the kids said that he's doing what he's always done and he's fine," Peggy Shott, Michael's mother, told KTRK. "The reason it happened to him was because he was doing his job. He stopped the kids. Well, there was only one kid at first. The reason the others came back is because they didn't like him stopping them."

Officials with Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District confirmed the incident, and said the students in question would face disciplinary action. The school placed extra security at the campus after social media threats were made.

"The recent safety violations that have occurred both on and off our campuses are extremely disappointing," Dr. Mark Henry, Superintendent of Schools, wrote on behalf of the Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District in a statement. "I want to reassure you that we are taking these actions very seriously.

"Our campuses must be the safest places in our community for students, staff and visitors," the statement continued. "We will not tolerate anyone compromising the safe environment of our campuses, and will address violations to the greatest extent possible."