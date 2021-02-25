Steven Brill, the executive producer of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," appears to have hinted at the return of Joshua Jackson's character from the classic movie series during Wednesday's Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The Disney+ series will bring back a familiar face from the films—Emilio Estevez. He will reprise his role as coach Gordon Bombay, so it is only understandable for fans to wonder if other cast members from the movies will also be in the show.

When asked if Jackson's Charlie Conway will make a cameo, Brill, who wrote all four "The Mighty Ducks" films, did not outright say yes or no. He left the question hanging as he told reporters that he has already spoken with the actor on that possibility.

"We've talked to Josh [Jackson] over the years developing this and he's part of the family, part of the group... and everyone else, when and where they show up, is an open, exciting question," he said as quoted by TV Line.

Brill likewise shared that while the 10-episode show will have its own story, it will not ignore its past. He said he and his team have "executed certain aspects" when asked if other cast members will return other than Estevez.

"We've always been trying, throughout the whole series, to bring people literally, emotionally, and suggestively back into the story. So it should be fun," he explained.

Jackson has yet to comment on his possible cameo in "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers." As for Estevez, he expressed his excitement to revive his character and get back onto the ice as he quoted the movies' famous line "Once a Duck, always a Duck!"

"After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket, and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in 'The Mighty Ducks' franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+," the actor said as quoted by Comicbook.

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" streams on Disney+ on March 26. It follows 12-year-old Evan (Brady Noon) who starts his own team called the "Don't Bothers" with the help of his mum Alex (Lauren Graham). Alex encourages Gordon to coach the team but he is "completely disengaged from the world," at first, until he begins to re-engage with the kids over their love for hockey.