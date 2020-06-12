Several members of the British royal family have special nicknames for each other. While Queen Elizabeth II is herself known as Lilibet, her granddaughter-in-laws Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle also have adorable nicknames for their children. While Kate refers to her daughter Princess Charlotte as Lottie, Meghan refers to her son Archie as Arch.

In the latest, Mike Tindall has revealed that he has given this sweet nickname to his wife Zara Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of the British monarch. The former rugby player let Zara's nickname Zed slip during the latest episode of his podcast "House of Rugby."

Like many other parents across the world, Mike too was interrupted by his children as he tried to work from their home at Gatcombe Park, where he is isolating with wife and daughters Mia, six and Lena, one. His youngest daughter walked into the room, interrupting him as he was talking to his co-host Alex Payne.

"Sorry, Lena's just on fire at the moment, she's never quiet," the 41-year-old told Payne as Lena could be heard chattering away in the background. "I did just send Zed a message, going 'Shush please,' so she's obviously moving from somewhere," he added, slipping the nickname he has for his wife of nine years.

In a recent conversation with Hello, Mike had spoken about his experience of isolating with his family amid coronavirus pandemic. The couple resides at Zara's mother Princess Anne's estate Gatcombe Park, which is also home to Zara's only sibling Peter Phillips, his estranged wife Autumn Phillips, and their daughters Savannah and Isla.

Speaking about homeschooling his elder daughter Mia, Mike said: "We have good days and days where it feels harder. But we've all had to adjust to a new normal. In the morning we focus on the basics – Maths, English, reading and writing – and in the afternoon it's more about playtime, sports, and being outside."

"We live on a farm so there are lots of animals, including horses and dogs, that we look after. Mia's been riding since she was little and also likes riding her bike and playing ball. I've been trying to get her into golf but so far I'm not having a huge amount of luck," he added.

Mia returned to school on June 2, which Mike celebrated by sharing a hilarious GIF on Instagram. Alongside the GIF that showed a clip of actor Tom Hanks running away at high speed in his 1994 film "Forrest Gump," Mike wrote: "Me after school drop off this morning!"