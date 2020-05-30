The British royal family also has their choice of food when they order a takeaway. Let's take a look into their favourite takeaways.

Queen Elizabeth II: The British monarch is known to fancy an occasional takeaway. You will be surprised to know that is fish and chips. She orders sometimes for dinner from the local eatery when she is based in her Balmoral Castle. According to The Sun, a footman is reportedly sent to pick up her meal from nearby town Ballater.

Prince Charles: The Prince of Wales loves pizzas, and his favourite pizza topping was revealed during his visit to Scotland in November 2019. Charles laughed as he was presented with the margarita pizza from a member of the public as he greeted crowds in St Boswells. "I wanted to give him the pizza as he is such a big part of this country. He was curious, he smiled and I said it's a margarita. I believe the prince said 'it's my favourite'," said Chef Erminio Di Meo, 56, speaking via a translator to the Press Association.

Prince William: The royal has a hard time deciding between pizza and Chinese. This was revealed during his interview on Radio 1 alongside his wife Kate Middleton. Besides, he also loves Nando's. He once told the co-founder of Nando's that his police protection officer had introduced him to the cuisine. In "Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health," the BBC One documentary which aired last week, the duke said "everyone loves a Nando's," before adding that it had been a while since he had treated himself to a burger or pitta.

Kate Middleton: Duchess of Cambridge revealed in 2017 that her number one takeaway while speaking to BBC Radio 1 with Prince William. "Curry, definitely," she said and added that William isn't a fan of spicy food. "It doesn't usually get ordered to the palace, we tend to go and pick it up," the couple said adding that someone is sent to pick it up for them.

Prince Harry: Like his older brother Harry also loves Nando's. In an article in the Mirror in 2013 it was revealed that the royal picked up a late-night meal from the Fulham restaurant in London. He had ordered a chicken pitta with extra cheese plus creamy mash on the side and a double chicken wrap with fries.

Meghan Markle: Meghan reportedly loves French fries. "I could eat French fries all day long," she said speaking to Best Health Canada. "It's all about balance, because I work out the way I do, I don't ever want to feel deprived. I feel that the second you do that is when you start to binge on things. It's not a diet; it's a lifestyle eating," she added.

Mike Tindall: The former England rugby captain told in 2007 that his only takeaway would be Chinese if his wife Zara would be away on a Sunday. "It might be a banquet for two but obviously that would just be for me. I can do that fairly easily," he added speaking to The Guardian.