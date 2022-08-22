Arsenal's unbeaten start to the 2022/23 campaign will not curb their desire to make further additions before transfer deadline day on Aug. 31. Mikel Arteta confirmed that the club will be active until the end, and the Spanish coach has reportedly approved the Gunners' plan to make a formal offer for Leicester City's Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international has been on the North London club's radar since the start of the summer. Tielemans was expected to be one of the first players through the door at the Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal have held off on making a concrete offer thus far.

Arteta focused his attention on strengthening his attack and defence at the start of the summer transfer window. Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko arrived from Manchester City for a combined £75 million, while Arsenal also signed goalkeeper Matt Turner, attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira and winger Marquinhos.

Pep Guardiola's former assistant was keen to bring the players in during the pre-season to allow them time to adapt. It has paid dividends as Arsenal have started the season in fine form, winning their opening three games to sit atop the Premier League table.

Despite their strong start, Arteta confirmed that they are still scouring the market to find the right quality to further bolster his first-team squad. The Spaniard made it clear that they will not panic buy, as he is already happy with the players at his disposal.

A deep-lying midfielder has always been on the Gunners boss' wanted list this summer. Tielemans has been constantly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, with Leicester ready to sell the Belgian after he declined a new contract.

Arsenal, however, held back from making a formal offer as they were unwilling to meet Leicester's £35 million valuation. Tielemans has just one year remaining on his contract, and the north Londoners were hoping to drive the price down by waiting until the final days of the transfer window.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal feel the time is right to approach the Foxes over a move for Tielemans. Arteta's approval is expected to see the Gunners submit an offer this week, with a view to finalise the deal sooner rather than later.

The 25-year-old is also keen on joining Arsenal, but is not willing to force a move out of respect for his current employers. However, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers dropped Tielemans from the starting XI this weekend owing to his uncertain future at the club.

Arsenal are keeping their options open in the event a move for Tielemans does not come to fruition. The Gunners are also monitoring Brighton and Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo - valued between £30 - £40 million - and AC Milan's Sandro Tonali.