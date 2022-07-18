Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Everton in the United States. The Spanish coach went on to compare the Brazilian with Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane when asked if the Gunners need a traditional number nine.

The north London club signed Jesus from Manchester City in a £45 million deal this summer. Arteta's number one priority was bringing in a quality forward following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal started their pursuit of the Brazilian well before the conclusion of last season, and beat off competition from Chelsea and Spurs for his signature. Jesus has made an impact, scoring three goals in his first two pre-season friendlies. This has prompted Arteta to say that it was exactly what his squad needed.

"[Gabriel] creates chaos, he creates uncertainty and he's always on your shoulder," Arteta told Arsenal's website. "He's always there to nick the ball off you, he's always in front of the goal. He's a real threat and this is what we need."

The Brazil international is not a traditional number nine, but Arteta claimed that they are keen to develop him as the team's central striker. However, he was clear that Jesus could also be deployed in the wide areas with countryman and namesake Gabriel Martinelli also being considered for the number nine role.

The former City assistant coach also compared him to Kane, who while being a traditional centre-forward is equally adept at bringing his teammates into the game. Jesus proved his versatility during the Everton game when he scored the first and turned provider for the second.

"He's very versatile, but obviously the way we would like to develop him is in that position (centre-forward)," Arteta explained. "But not on his own sometimes, but don't close that door because Gabby [Martinelli] in relation to what the opponent does in certain games we are going to have to use him in different positions."

"It depends. Look at Harry Kane, look at [Erling] Haaland. I think at the moment there are certain strikers that are available, they grow, they have their moments in European football."

Arteta will be hoping Jesus can challenge the likes of Kane, Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for the Golden Boot this season. While signing a number nine was the Spanish coach's top target, the Gunners are said to be in the market for another winger to potentially offset the departure of Nicolas Pepe, who is expected to leave the club this summer.