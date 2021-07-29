Ashton Kutcher had to give up on a major dream of his life when his wife Mila Kunis did not feel comfortable with it. The actor revealed earlier this month that he previously had a ticket to ride in one of Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic flights, which take civilians to the outer atmospheric layers of Earth.

Mila Kunis has now admitted that she regrets asking him to return the ticket after she panicked over their family's future. The actress recalled that she was initially okay with the idea, but got scared when her husband mentioned it again after they had welcomed two children- daughter Wyatt Isabelle in October 2014 and son Dimitri Portwood in November 2016.

"We get [sic] together nine years ago and he was like, 'I have a ticket to go to space.' I was like, 'Oh, okay.' I was like, 'That's fun, have fun.' Years goes [sic] by then all of a sudden we have a baby and he's like, 'I'm going into space,'" Kunis told People magazine.

"And I was like, 'That's irresponsible, you cannot have... This is not what you do. You are a father. I was all so hormonal and I was like, 'You can't, you're going to die. The thing's going to explode and you're going to die — and you're going to leave me with the babies,'" the 37-year-old added.

The actress said that Kutcher returned the ticket on her request, "being the sweet man that he was," but she "hates" the decision now.

"Also I'm such [Star Trek fan]. The fact that I didn't let him go into space was so selfish of me, but I was a new mom and I was like, 'You can't leave me and the babies.' And so that's where that decision was made out of," she said, adding that she would happily let him go to space now, "but now it's too late."

Meanwhile, the couple have sparked a memefest on social media after revealing that they don't bathe their children routinely, and aren't regular bathers themselves either. During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Kutcher said, "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

Kunis also revealed that she didn't have hot water growing up, and that made her skip the routine showers, though she washes her face twice a day. Her husband added that he does wash his armpits and crotch daily but "nothing else ever."