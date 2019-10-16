Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the Netflix series, admitted that she was angry at how "Stranger Things" Season 3 ended her character's story. She did not like that Eleven had to leave Hawkins.

The 15-year old admitted that she "was pi**ed" when she read the script. She started asking how it is even possible for Eleven to move away. Then, she remembered that in episode 3, Joyce Byers mentioned something about leaving Hawkins to start a new life in a new town. This idea did not sit well with the actress.

"I don't know, I just felt really against it," Brown said in her recent interview with Elle, adding that the problem with shooting farewell scenes is the crying part. She and the other young cast members even discussed how they "were all going to cry."

"Because we don't really cry in front of each other very often. I usually am the one who's crying in every single scene and the kids have to deal with me listening to [sad] music and they're like, "Oh God,'" Brown said. She also revealed that one of the kids suggested they imagine "Stranger Things" is over for good and then they would have to say goodbye to each other for real.

"And we all started crying and then they rolled camera and said action. And that was it. We all started saying goodbye to each other. We felt too real," she said.

"Stranger Things" Season 3 did not end well for Eleven. First, she suddenly lost her powers and felt helpless as she watched her friends try their best to kill the Mind Flayer. Then, she lost the man she considered as her father to an explosion. The end of the season showed how Eleven started living with the Byers after Hopper's death. Eventually, she had to leave Hawkins with them.

It was indeed a sad farewell for everyone: Eleven has to be away from her boyfriend Mike and Jonathan from his girlfriend Nancy. The move also separated the friends.

Regardless of the sad ending for "Stranger Things" Season 3, it sets up the new location for Season 4. Netflix recently renewed the series and released a teaser that reveals that events will take place away from Hawkins this time.