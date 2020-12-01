Millie Bobby Brown took to social media to share that a fan harassed her while she and her mother were Christmas shopping.

In a since-deleted video posted to Instagram Stories, the "Stranger Things" star said the harassment happened when a fan asked if she could take a video of her. She said no but the fan insisted and even argued why she could not take a video of the actress.

"A girl came up to me and asked if I was, whoever, I said yes and she said 'can I take a video of you?'" Brown recalled in the clip reposted on Twitter.

"Why would anyone wanna be taking a video of me? At the end of the day, only to justify it to anyone, if I don't wanna be taken a video of I don't have to be," she continued.

The "Enola Holmes" star broke down in tears when she recalled the argument she had with the fan who began to video her again as she walked by her at the cashier.

"And I said 'I'm a human being. What more can I ask from you?' I asked her and she said, 'I can't take a video of a human being?'"

Brown shared that it makes her "upset that people try to push the boundary. She wishes that "people were more respectful."

"I do try to navigate this whole...and it's still overwhelming," she continued adding, "I can take a picture with you but when you push the boundary and try to fight me on it...they are my rights to say no."

The 16-year old said she is making the video to remind people "to show more respect of others no matter who they are, what they do. It's just manners."

what did millie bobby brown ever do to deserve this pic.twitter.com/GUDaxlM1Tw — niamh ☽ (@reddi3s) November 30, 2020

In a subsequent post, Brown explained that the fan who harassed her at the mall made her feel "uncomfortable and disrespected." Thus she was emotional when she recorded the video but she is "totally fine now." She reiterated the importance of setting boundaries and speaking up, and closed her post with a reminder to "be kind to one another!"