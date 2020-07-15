The sister of tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh made the gruesome discovery of his murder. She found her brother's decapitated and dismembered body in his home in New York City, United States. Police launched an investigation into the murder of the self-made millionaire. They found surveillance footage which recorded the last moments of the victim's life. Friends and family were baffled at Saleh's murder, claiming that he never showed any signs of being in any kind of trouble.

On Tuesday, Saleh's sister went to his condo in Manhattan to check on him since she had not been able to get in touch with him. When she entered the home, she saw the grisly sight of a decapitated and dismembered body. She called 911 and notified the police of the murder.

At around 3:30 pm local time, the police arrived at the building on E. Houston Street and Suffolk Street on the Lower East side of Manhattan. They escorted the victim's sister and another woman from the building. A Pomsky dog was also removed from the apartment. The home was sealed off as a crime scene.

According to Daily News, New York Police Department spokesperson Carlos Nieves revealed that the victim's limbs and head were found severed from the body in the seventh-floor condo. It was also revealed that next to the dismembered torso, an electric saw had been found. Contractor bags were also found at the scene. However, it was not confirmed if the body parts were found in the bag or elsewhere in the apartment.

The police disclosed that surveillance footage from the building's elevator showed what is believed to be Saleh's last moments. In the footage, Saleh can be seen entering the elevator to go to his $2.25m (£1.78m) home. Another man is seen entering the elevator with Saleh. Dressed in a suit, wearing gloves, a hat, and a mask over his face, the man is believed to be Saleh's assassin. As soon as the elevator reached Saleh's floor, he was seen getting out before falling to the floor either stunned or shot.

The sister of the website developer turned venture capitalist was taken to the 7th Precinct of the NYPD on Tuesday night. Friends of Saleh went to the precinct to offer their support to his sister.

Saleh, of Bangladeshi origin, started his entrepreneurial journey by creating a prank calling website. His recent entrepreneurial venture was a motorbike taxi service in Lagos, Nigeria called Gokada. Even though his recent venture was having troubles due to the change in Nigerian laws, his friends claim he did not seem troubled. His friends stated that he was "always smiling" and never seemed to be worried about anything.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing.