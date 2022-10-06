"Minecraft Legends" is an upcoming real-time action strategy video game developed by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive. If Mojang sounds familiar, that's because it is also the developer of the popular sandbox video game Minecraft. In fact, "Minecraft Legends" is its spinoff.

"Minecraft" players will feel right at home in the upcoming RTS as the two games share basically the same characters and visual style. But since "Minecraft Legends" is a real-time action strategy, players can expect its gameplay to be slightly different. Here's what we know about the upcoming title.

'Minecraft Legends' plot

The upcoming RTS title will take place in the Minecraft universe. The Overworld is facing a crisis with the invasion of the piglins as the Nether attempts to spread its corruption.

It's up to the player to stop the piglins' plans and save the Overworld. He will have to recruit Overworld mobs, both friends and former enemies alike, and unite them to fight the incoming horde of invaders.

'Minecraft Legends' gameplay

Mojang's statement about the upcoming title hints at the type of action players can expect from the RTS title. "You will defend peaceful settlements and fight hordes of piglins to stop the spread of their Nether corruption," the developer said, according to a PCGamer report. "You are the centre of every battle you lead, fighting alongside your allies while giving them directions."

The "Minecraft Legends" gameplay trailer shows the playable character riding a horse followed by mob units while waving a blue flag as they attack a Nether fort defended by a horde of piglins. By the way, Mojang has confirmed that players will always be riding their faithful steed while leading their Overworld mobs.

There will also be some crafting and building involved. The protagonists can create various buildings using the resources gathered. Players can only build whole prefab structures with just a click of the mouse, but they have the freedom of where to place these structures.

The game emphasizes building alliances to defeat their common enemy. "It's not about your character getting stronger," creative director Magnus Nedfors said at the Gamescom 2022, VG247 reported. "You're not getting new armour. It's about making new friends and fighting the piglins together."

'Minecraft Legends' multiplayer modes

For those who aren't really into single-player campaigns, "Minecraft Legends" is still perfect for gamers who want to enjoy the game with their friends. Xbox has confirmed that the title will have co-op and competitive multiplayer modes, but not many details are available at the moment.

'Minecraft Legends' release date and platforms

Mojang has not specifically announced a "Minecraft Legends" release date, but the developer confirmed that it will launch sometime in 2023. It will be released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.