Miss Universe 2025 may have ended with Mexico's Fátima Bosch taking the crown in Bangkok, but online, a different queen is dominating the conversation: Miss Côte d'Ivoire, Olivia Yacé, who many viewers are calling the pageant's 'real winner.'

Yacé's confident performance, deeply resonant answers, and commanding stage presence have fuelled a wave of praise across social media.

Why Fans Thought She Deserved the Crown

Even after the crown went to Mexico, large pockets of pageant audiences expressed disappointment, openly declaring that Yacé should have won. Viewers especially highlighted her composed, confident delivery and the substance of her answers.

During the emotional skills round, Yacé was asked what every child should be taught in school. Her message of self-love as the foundation of confidence and resilience resonated deeply with the audience in both physical and online presence. Many social media users reposted the clip, calling it the 'winning answer.'

She continued to impress in the second Q&A segment, where contestants discussed how they would use the Miss Universe platform to empower young girls.

Yacé spoke about representation, identity and creating space for young women to step confidently into environments they once thought were inaccessible. Her vision of a 'generation of bold and unapologetic women' was widely lauded as both inspiring and grounded.

Several X users shared videos of her responses, calling her the most 'poised,' 'eloquent,' and 'authentic' contestant in the Top 5. Comments such as 'You deserved the crown tonight' and 'For me, she is the winner' circulated rapidly after the event.

Who Is Olivia Yacé?

Born in 1998 and raised in Abidjan, Yacé, according to her website, is a cosmopolitan figure who splits her life between Côte d'Ivoire and the United States while completing her university education.

At age 13, she trained at the John Casablancas Modelling and Career Centre and later returned to Côte d'Ivoire, continuing her modelling path across Africa and Europe. Her early achievements include being named Best Female Model 2015 and ranking in the Top 10 Ivorian Fashion recognitions that same year.

According to reports, she rose to global recognition at Miss World 2021, where she placed as second runner-up, was named Miss World Africa, and won multiple fast-track titles.

Her Advocacy and Mission

Beyond pageantry, Yacé leads the Olivia Yacé Foundation, which focuses on women's health, education, and the reduction of inequality. She has also championed natural complexions, identity acceptance, and women's rights throughout her reign as Miss Ivory Coast.

As Côte d'Ivoire's Tourism Ambassador, she uses her platform to inspire young women and support community-driven change

Why She Became a Fan Favourite

Yacé's rise to global favourite at Miss Universe 2025 can be traced to her blend of elegance, confidence, conviction and relatability. According to reactions on social media so far, it seems like the fans connected with her authenticity, her strong advocacy for identity and representation, and her calm, articulate delivery under pressure.

Her track record of dedication across modelling, philanthropy and representation strengthened the perception that she was more than prepared for the Miss Universe title.

While the crown ultimately went to Mexico, Olivia Yacé leaves Miss Universe 2025 as one of its most memorable and beloved contestants.