Omar Harfouch, a judge who quit a few days before the finals, posted on his Instagram that the new Miss Universe Winner, Fátima Bosch of Mexico, is a 'fake.'

On his post, he declared that 'Miss Mexico is a Fake winner.' He said that 24 hours before the coronation, he had an exclusive interview on the American HBO, revealing that Miss Mexico would win the crown due to business.

'24 hours before the Miss Universe final, that Miss Mexico would win—because Miss Universe owner Raúl Rocha is in business with Fatima Bosch's father,' said Harfouch.

Harfauch also revealed that Raul Rocha has urged him to vote for Miss Mexico, 'Raul Rocha and his son urged me, a week ago in Dubai, to vote for #Fatima Bosh because they need her to win "because it will be good for our business," they said to me!'

A documentary made by Pat McGee, an award-winning documentary director, is underway about Miss Mexico being a fake winner for Miss Universe 2025.

Harfauch said that 'All details will be showed in May 2026 on HBO.'

Who is Omar Harfouch, and why did he quit?

Harfouch, a Lebanese-French composer, and the first to step down from the eight-member panel. In his post, he revealed that his resignation was because of a 'secret vote' and not being able to stand to media knowing that the votes are illegitimate.

'I have decided to resign from my role as a final judge at Miss Universe 2025, and I feel it is important to explain why,' he wrote on his post.

Harfouch's first reason was the 'secret vote,' he said on his post, 'Two days before the final, a *secret vote* was held to pre-select 30 contestants out of the 136.'

And apparently, these votes are made by individuals who are not official members of the jury, including Harfouch.

'To this day, no one knows who the selected 30 are, except one individual who holds the results. This same person is affiliated with a national organisation of a participating country — which is a clear *conflict of interest*,' the former panel said.

Furthermore, Harfouch said that he cannot stand to pretend that the votes are legitimate, 'I could not stand before the public and television cameras, pretending to legitimise a vote I never took part in.'

He argued that candidates who were eliminated from the fake voting are possibly fighting for a great cause.

'Some of the countries eliminated through this process could be at war, discriminated against, or geopolitically sensitive. Viewers would assume the jury made these decisions, and I cannot bear responsibility for a process I did not participate in. Pretending otherwise would be dishonest,' he said.

Miss Universe Organization Refutes The Claim

Following Harfouch's official resignation and the disclosure that the coronation vote and finalists had already been determined, the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) issued a statement denying claims that an 'impromptu jury' was pre-selecting the finalists before the coronation night.

'The Miss Universe Organization reiterates that all judging procedures for the 74th Miss Universe competition remain official, transparent, and fully governed by MUO protocols. The Beyond the Crown Program operates independently and is not part of the competition's evaluation process,' the organisation wrote on their post.

But Harfouch slammed the statement, saying that the organisation 'almost recognised' the allegations and said that he had never heard about the 'Beyond the Crown Program'.

'Paul Rocha and the Miss Universe organisation, just recognised in an official statement the existence of a secret entity called "Beyond the Crown", who eliminated 100 contestants in the closing ceremony. For me, Omar Harfouch, member of the jury of Miss Universe, I consider that this is illegal,' he wrote on the post.

Fans Are Not Happy

Fans are obviously not happy with the 'Fake Winner' revelation.

One commented on Harfouch's post, 'I'M MEXICAN BUT FATIMA DIDN'T DESERVE TO WIN!'

'Out of the top 5, only Olivia was the real winner and real finalist, like she answered the best among all of them .....those 4 don't deserve to be in the top 12, even in the top 30,' another commented.

Another fan penned, 'Now we understand why you stepped down, Miss Cote d'ivoire was robbed.'

Some thanked the former judge, 'Thank u for telling the truth!!! Thailand deserved to be the winner, and the 1st runner-up should be either Cote or the Philippines.'

As of now, there are no official statements from the Miss Universe Organization addressing the allegation about the 'fake winner.'