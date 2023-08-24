Bernardo Silva's possible move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was stopped even though the player's family wanted to leave Manchester.

With Silva hinting several times in the past that he wanted to take up a new challenge in the near future, he was close to securing a deal with PSG. The Ligue 1 champions were in advanced talks with Silva over a possible transfer to Paris before the end of this summer window. All parties involved in the negotiations had agreed to the move.

However, Silva, who had a contract with City until 2025, instead signed a one-year extension with the Premier League champions.

PSG were close to signing Silva

PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos had previously worked with Silva at Monaco. Campos was just recently looking to reunite with his compatriot in Paris. Silva's family, meanwhile, did not like living in Manchester and were prepared to finally leave the city, according to Goal.

Campos had even met City's technical director Txiki Begiristain and manager Guardiola three times over the summer to finalise a move for Silva. However, once forward Riyad Mahrez's transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli came through, Guardiola immediately vetoed Silva's move to PSG and the deal was eventually called off, according to Le Parisien.

This summer, along with Silva, even Kyle Walker had been linked away from City. The two players played a significant role for the Etihad side during a remarkable run of success that culminated in a historic treble last season. City won the Premier League, FA Cup, and their maiden UEFA Champions League. Understandably, the Sky Blues didn't want to lose both players at the same time this summer.

City waiting for Walker to sign extension

In a recent interview, Guardiola went on to say that it is his "dream" to see Silva and Walker commit to new deals at Manchester City. "It will be my dream, like Kyle Walker. Hopefully, it happens. From the deep of my heart, from the bottom of my heart, I wish [it happens]," said Guardiola.

While Guardiola's dream has been fulfilled halfway by Silva penning a new contract, talks with Walker are still on.

Silva has been with Man City since 2017 and has made 308 appearances in all competitions for the Etihad club, scoring 55 goals and registering 59 assists. Walker, who turned 33 at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, joined City in the same summer as Silva and has featured in 258 competitive games for the club.

Both players have played their part in City lifting 12 trophies across six memorable years: 5 Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups, 4 League Cups and a Champions League trophy.