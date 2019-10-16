Liverpool FC's internal environment may not be at its best with a possible conflict brewing between Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Tension between them may intensify as none of these two players have assisted each other in the Premier League yet.

So far, the Reds are unbeaten in the tournament. More importantly, they are enjoying a 100% win record this season. Things are certainly going in the Reds' favour. But simultaneously, a feud between Salah and Mane might compromise their success.

Last August, Mane expressed anger towards Salah, as the Egyptian failed to set up a perfect goal opportunity for him at Burnley. When news about a conflict between the Liverpool stars broke out, the Senegalese couldn't help but expose his anger.

He confirmed his frustration, given the fact that he wants to score more goals every season. However, speaking of the feud, Mane assured that both players are great friends. In spite of that, as of now, both of them appear to have been going for individual glory instead of focusing on team game.

Last season, both Mane and Salah ended up with 22 goals each in the Premier League. As a result, the Liverpool pair shared the Golden Boot Prize with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. This season, both Mane and Salah are aiming to win the Golden Boot on their own. In a quest to achieve personal glory, a more greedy approach is showing in their gameplay, according to Daily Mail.

Last season saw more chances created by Mane for his colleague, Salah. While Mane created 20 chances for Salah, the Egyptian created 17 opportunities for the Senegalese. However, in terms of conversion of those chances, Salah had clearly been the winner. The Egyptian took three of those chances while Mane took only one. This season, football fans hardly noticed any interest in working together between these two players.

As we speak, Liverpool is eight points ahead of the second-spot holder, Manchester City, in the Premier League table. However, in terms of goals scored, City has more in their tally as compared to the Reds. The lack of goals is mainly because of hesitant gameplay between Salah and Mane. If Liverpool wants to win their first Premier League title in 30 years, Jurgen Klopp must mend the communication issues between his team's two most valuable assets.