"Modern Family" season 11 fall finale celebrates the holiday season as Pritchetts, Tuckers, and Dunphys come together for their "Last Christmas." Since this happens to be the last fall finale and Christmas special of ABC sitcom, fans are assured that this brings every element of a typical "Modern Family" episode. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Modern Family" season 11 episode 9.]

Season 11 fall finale will see the family come together for their annual tradition, Christmas dinner. According to the official synopsis for "The Last Christmas," it is the day of Christmas and all Cameron wants is a drama-free holiday. When it comes to this big crazy family, nothing ever goes as planned or anticipated.

So, fans are free to assume that things are certainly going to get upside down before it all falls into place, in a very "Modern Family" style. Considering it is the finale season, the showrunners are making sure that the drama, laughter and entertainment does not die down at any moment. So, how can Cam expect a drama-free Christmas when the entire family is coming together under one roof in the Pritchett house.

Nevertheless, Cam tries to make everyone happy for their Christmas dinner as he is occupied with the preparation of the big interview for a head coaching position that requires him to relocate to a different state. At the same time, he must keep the news hidden until Christmas is over to avoid causing drama. But Mitch becomes suspicious a little too soon. Doubts about what Cam calls a holiday trip to his family in Missouri troubles Mitch and he is not going to let go of it without finding out the truth. Elsewhere, Haley is excited to take a break from mommy duty and enjoy some wine.

The promo for the upcoming installment is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of episode 8 "Tree's a Crowd" airing tonight.

"Modern Family" season 11 stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, and Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delga.

"Modern Family" season 11 episode 9 airs Wednesday, December 11 on ABC.