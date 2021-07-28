A woman in Nairobi strangled her two children to death Sunday before going to a nearby police station and surrendering herself.

The accused, identified as Diana Kibisi, and her husband, Alex Miheso, reportedly had frequent disagreements. The woman committed the act after one such argument.

In order to help them sort out their difference, Kibisi's mother-in-law had started staying with them at their home in Dagorreti sub-county, Citizen Digital reported. However, things did not go as expected and new disagreements arose between the couple.

On Sunday, Kisibi got back home after seeing off her mother-in-law, along with her husband, and locked herself with her three children in a room. She then strangled two of her children, aged 3 and 4, to death. The woman did not harm her third child, a two-month-old baby.

After killing her children, the woman called her husband and informed him of what she had done before going to the police station and surrendering herself.

Meanwhile, a few family members, who were the first ones to arrive at the crime scene, found the children's bodies on the couch with marks all over their necks. Their bodies were sent to the hospital for an autopsy.

Miheso said that he and his wife did have disagreements, but he did not expect her to kill their children.

"She called in the evening and asked me to come home, that she has killed the children. She has always threatened to kill our kids, she has always sent me messages threatening to kill the kids," he claimed while speaking to the outlet.

Kabete police sub-county commander Francis Wahome said an investigation was ongoing and Kibisi appeared to suffer from a mental disorder. She is expected to be arraigned soon.

Last year, a woman in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad flung her 14-day-old son from a third-floor apartment following a dispute with her husband.

The woman, when she was pregnant, attempted to kill herself following frequent arguments with her husband. She was admitted to a hospital and the following day, she gave birth to a baby boy. After being discharged from the hospital, the woman threw her son from the apartment, killing the baby on the spot.