The royal family of Monaco celebrated the country's National Day with great fervour at the Monaco Palace in Monte Carlo on Tuesday. The National Day of Monaco, also known as the Sovereign Prince's Day, is celebrated every year on November 19.

Prince Albert II, the reigning monarch, wore military costume to mark the annual day he ascended the throne. The date of the National Day is traditionally decided by the reigning prince. The previous princes usually chose the day of the saint they were named after, however, Prince Albert II ended this tradition by choosing the same day as his father Prince Rainier III.

The 61-year-old was joined by his wife Princess Charlene. The South African-born former Olympic swimmer, who shares two children with Albert, looked elegant in a white blazer and turtleneck with a matching hat and palazzo trousers. The 41-year-old cut a glamourous figure in an all-white ensemble as the couple waved from the palace balcony.

Meanwhile, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, the 4-year-old twins of the royal couple, looked less impressed with the parade as they sleepily looked down from the balcony. However, the royal babies soon stole the limelight from their parents as they excitedly shouted down to well-wishers and sported wide smiles.

Prince Jacques was dressed in a miniature uniform, complete with a hat for the National Day celebration while Princess Gabriella wore a blue blazer with a cute red beret. The royal twins smiled and held flags from the palace balcony as the public watched on.

Most of the members of the Grimaldi family were in attendance for the celebrations. Princess Caroline of Hanover was present with her daughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover. Princess Caroline's elder son Andrea Casiraghi came with his American-born wife Tatiana while younger son Pierre Casiraghi arrived with wife Beatrice Borromeo and their children Stefano and Francesco. Princess Stéphanie of Monaco's son Louis Ducruet was also present with his wife Marie Chevallier, reports Mail Online.

The Monegasque royal family also celebrated the 90th anniversary of the birth of Princess Grace Kelly. The former American actress became Princess Consort of Monaco in April 1956, after her marriage to Rainier III. The Palace was filled with the tune of "Amazing Grace" rendition, as Grace's son Prince Albert and daughters Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie remembered her.