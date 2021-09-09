More details are now just coming out on the death of Logan Williams after more than a year since his passing on April 2, 2020.

The Canadian actor was only 16 years old when he died from a reported drug overdose. A coroner's report retrieved by the New York Post on Wednesday revealed his cause of death as "unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl)," and classified it as "accidental."

"Toxicological analysis detected fentanyl in a range where lethal outcomes have been reported. Even small amounts of fentanyl have been shown to be potentially toxic," the coroner wrote.

The new report from Canada's BC Coroners Service also revealed that Williams had "struggled with mental health concerns and had a history of consuming illicit substances." He "came into the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD)" in 2019, where "support services were provided including residential treatment." But he "often declined to participate."

Police also discovered in their investigation into the actor's death that he was found unresponsive on Feb. 26, 2020, after "consuming [illicit] substances. He was resuscitated but suffered "significant brain injury that affected his memory and functioning."

Rest In Peace, Logan Williams. He played Young Barry Allen on CW’s “The Flash”. He died from still, unknown causes yesterday. He was only 16. May the Speed Force, always be with you. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/RiSHcPW7ng — Louis Cypher (@DTTH1RT3EN) April 4, 2020

Williams was in the hospital for two weeks before he was transferred to "a specialised resource with recommendations for supervision" on March 11. The coroner's report added that he left the care home on April 1 and was reported missing by authorities. However, he later came back but was not himself. He "appeared agitated and under the influence of a substance."

Staff at the residential care home "conducted hourly checks" and found him "to be sleeping." However, "he was unresponsive and not breathing" when they tried to wake him up the following day. Medics reportedly also did not attempt to resuscitate him "as it was apparent that Logan was deceased." Drug paraphernalia was found near his body.

Authorities ultimately concluded that the actor's death was not a result of suspicious circumstances. They also noted that "street drugs often contain unexpected substances which can potentially pose an increased risk."

Williams first made his TV debut as the young Barry Allen in The CW series "The Flash" when he was only ten years old. He then went on to appear in the Hallmark show "When Calls the Heart," in "Supernatural" and in the ABC sci-fi series "The Whispers."