Logan Williams' mother, Marlyse Williams, shared that "The Flash" star died from an overdose of fentanyl and that his death will "not be in vain."

Marlyse opened up about her son's death in an interview with the New York Post. She said that the 16-year old struggled with drug addiction for three years and that she did everything she could to make him better.

"His death is not going to be in vain. He's going to help a lot of people down the road," she said of Logan, who died on April 2 and would have turned 17 on April 9.

She shared that it was when Logan was 13 that she discovered he was using marijuana. Then, that progressed to other drugs but she could not say for sure when he started using fentanyl. She recalled that her son "was in complete denial because he was so ashamed."

However, as a mother, she did everything she could to help him. That included remortgaging her home so she can send him to a treatment centre in the U.S. She also sent him to a facility in British Columbia for a month. Since then, he had been living in a group home.

"I did everything humanly possible — everything a mother could do. I did everything but handcuff him to me to try to keep him safe," Marlyse told the publication, adding that she kept Logan's addiction "under wraps" from people including those in the entertainment industry.

"Logan was always hoping to get back into acting, music or whatever future he wanted. We didn't want people to know because of the judgment, because of the embarrassment, because of the criticism. We wanted it to go away," she revealed.

Marlyse recalled that her last conversation with Logan happened over dinner and he had promised her that he would get better, that he was "gonna get clean" since he wanted his "new life to start." They also said "I love you" to each other. She said it was "gut-wrenching" and "horrific" to have had to identify his body at the funeral home. Marlyse said she wants to "create a legacy" out of Logan's death by way of sharing awareness or telling people going through the same addiction to seek help.

Logan played the young Barry Allen in the first season of "The Flash." His death shocked his co-stars, including actors Grant Gustin and Jesse L. Martin, who paid their tributes.

