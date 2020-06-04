Lea Michele is facing backlash for her alleged rude treatment of her co-stars on "Glee," "Scream Queens," and the Broadway show "Spring Awakening."

Samantha Marie Ware first called out the actress for making her life on the "Glee" set a "living nightmare" and the responses to her tweet from other co-stars came in swift. Apparently, hers was not an isolated case. There seems to be a pattern of negative on-set behaviour from Lea Michele, as her former colleagues also spoke up against her.

Heather Morris tweeted that Michele was "very unpleasant to work with" on "Glee" since she treated others with "disrespect." Although, she pointed out that "it's also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we're learning along with the rest of society." However, she corrected assumptions that Michele is racist. Morris said that she "would never wish for hate to spread to anyone else" because it is a "disease in America that we're trying to cure."

Aside from Morris, Dabier Snell, who appeared in one episode of "Glee," tweeted that Michele refused to let him sit with her and the other cast members at the table because he "didn't belong there." He then cursed at her in all capital letters: "F— YOU LEA."

Moreover, "Glee" series regular Amber Riley stood by Ware's comments and revealed that she had other black actors tell her similar stories about their bad experience working with Michele. She clarified that she is not saying that her former co-star is racist, as is the assumption with what is going on right now concerning the Black Lives Matter protests.

"She's also pregnant and I think that everyone needs to chill. Y'all dragged her for a couple of days. But at the same time, in my inbox there are a lot of Black actors and actresses telling me their stories and letting me know they have dealt with the same things on set, being terrorized by the white girls that are the leads of the show," Riley shared during a conversation with Essence writer Danielle Young on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Melissa Benoist, who joined "Glee" Season 4, liked the tweets from Ware and Riley. She also liked what Alex Newell tweeted in response to Ware's revelation.

Iâ€™m gonna say this one time... when my friends goes through something traumatic I also go through it... thatâ€™s what friendship is... and if you canâ€™t understand that then youâ€™re part of the problem... and thatâ€™s on PERIODT! And I mean that for both sides of this coin! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) June 2, 2020

Aside from her "Glee" co-stars, Gerard Canonico from "Spring Awakening" said that Michele was "nothing but a nightmare to me and fellow understudy cast members." She made them feel like they did not belong even though he tried for years to be nice to her but to no avail.

"Maybe actually apologize instead of placing the blame on how others 'perceive' you. You'll probably just delete this though," Canonico said alluding to his deleted comment on her statement on Instagram.

"Scream Queens" actress Abigail Breslin, liked a tweet that said, "Not everyone agreeing that something felt off about Lea Michele...where have y'all been I've been saying this for years??? I thought I was alone."

HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately. — HelloFresh US (@HelloFresh) June 2, 2020

The revelations from her former "Glee" co-stars caused Michele her partnership with HelloFresh since the company does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.