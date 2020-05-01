Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero said that players are "scared" to return to action amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As per reports, the Premier League is hoping to resume its currently halted season on June 8. If that happens, players would be required to be back to full training by May 18.

It has been understood that top-flight clubs will meet on Friday in order to discuss the available options for the season restart.

Aguero said, "The majority of players are scared because they have children and families. I'm scared, but I'm with my girlfriend here and I'm not going to be in contact with other people. I'm locked in my house and the only person I could infect is my girlfriend. They're saying that there are people that have it and don't have any symptoms but still infect you. That's why I am here at home."

The 31-year-old Argentine also said he and his teammates are nervous and will be extra careful when they return to training. The Manchester City striker also wishes that a vaccine is found soon, so that the crisis can come to an end.

The Premier League was suspended indefinitely on March 13 because of the coronavirus outbreak, but all clubs are eager to continue playing the 92 remaining fixtures for this season.

If the league is continued, all games would be organised behind closed doors. The UK government is due to review its lockdown restrictions next Thursday. Following that, footballers could restart training in small groups in accordance with the social distancing norms.

However, once the season starts, it's hard to imagine how the individuals involved in the games could follow the social distancing rules.

On Friday, BBC reported that the senior medical directors of the Premier League and the FA, along with medical experts from the rugby union, cricket and racing, would join a video conference to discuss the safety aspects of the resumption of sporting action.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden and deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam are also expected to attend the conference.

It is understood that players will be tested for COVID-19 twice a week during their training and they would be screened every day for symptoms.