A mother-daughter duo from Los Angeles has been charged with murder two years after they performed plastic surgery on a woman causing her death.

Libby Adame, 51, and her daughter Alicia Galaz, 23, allegedly pretended to be specialists and performed three unauthorised butt-implant procedures on Karissa Rajpaul, 26, at a home in Encino. Rajpaul, a South African native who had moved to Los Angeles reportedly to pursue a career in the adult film industry, had shared a video on social media showing her undergoing one of the augmentations, which is now a part of the investigation.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, Rajpaul lost her life at the hospital on the same day Adame and Galaz performed a third procedure on her on October 15, 2019. Police told KCAL9 that Rajpaul's cause of death is listed as a homicide due to acute cardiopulmonary dysfunction and intramuscular/intravascular silicone injections.

Investigators believe that during the procedures, the accused had injected Rajpaul with substances used by qualified cosmetic physicians, but combined them with dangerous chemicals. Los Angeles Police Department Chief Alan Hamilton told ABC7, "They were mixing them with chemicals and other substances that clearly are not appropriate for any medical procedure that would be performed on a human."

The officer added that Adame and Galaz had no medical training or experience, and have been putting people's lives at risk. According to jail records, the duo were arrested last month and charged with murder for causing Rajpaul's death.

However, Adame was released the next day, on August 6, after posting her $1 million bail. Her daughter was also released on bond the day after her. Galaz is scheduled to make her first court appearance on December 8, but a date has not been finalised for her mother's case.

Meanwhile, the investigators contacted other victims who have suffered long-term health issues after having procedures done by the accused, and believe there may be many others. They have requested any other possible victims to step forward.

"We're also seeking additional victims and relatives of victims who may have had loved ones disfigured or who passed away," Hamilton said.