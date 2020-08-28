After being reported missing on August 12, Yulia Gokcedag and her son Timur Gokcedag were found dead in their flat. Police had to break into the home in Isle of Dogs, London. The child had been drowned while the mother was found hanged. Police launched an investigation into the deaths. No suspects are believed to be involved. An inquest will be held later this year at Poplar Coroners' Court.

Neighbours of the family living in Tower Hamlets were concern about the welfare of the mother and child. At 3.20 am on August 13, police officers visited the apartment after the woman and her son were reported missing. After getting no response from the occupants of the flat, the police had to break in. Upon entering the home, they found Yulia and Timur unresponsive.

The seven-year-old and his 35-year-old mother were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies were sent for post mortem examinations. The Metropolitan Police reported the incident to the directorate of professional standards (DPS). The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) made a referral to the local professional standards unit which is investigating the deaths.

The police officers did not find any other occupant in the apartment apart from the victims. The investigators confirmed that they are not looking for any other persons in relation to the incident.

The post mortem report concluded that Yulia had died due to hanging while Timur's cause of death was confirmed to be by drowning. Investigators believed that the mother drowned the child before hanging herself in the alleged murder-suicide case. According to the Daily Mail, it is unclear if Yulia was still together with her husband, Mehmet Gokcedag.

The Russian-born woman had married the Turkish-born investment banker in 2011 before moving to the United Kingdom. The couple moved to London in 2012 and Timur was born in 2013. It is not known if Mehmet had been living with his wife and child when the incident took place.

Investigators have not revealed what led to the tragic incident. The investigation continues and an inquest has been scheduled to be held on December 16 at Poplar Coroners' Court.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.