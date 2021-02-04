Fans have voted tvN's historical comedy series "Mr. Queen" as the most buzzworthy show in last week's ranking with actress Shin Hye Sun taking the top spot as a buzzworthy actress.

Good Data Corporation, via Soompi, has revealed the ranking of its most buzzworthy shows for the week of Jan. 25 to 31 with "Mr. Queen" on the No. 1 spot followed by "True Beauty" and Season 2 of "The Penthouse."

Meanwhile, JTBC's "Run On," KBS2's "A Man in a Veil," JTBC's "She Would Never Know," and KBS's "Homemade Love Story" ranked fourth to seventh, respectively. TV Chosun's "Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)," KBS2's "Royal Secret Agent," and KBS2's "Cheat on Me if You Can" landed their respective spots on the eighth, ninth, and tenth place.

Shin Hye Sun, who plays the titular character in "Mr. Queen," also topped the Top 10 list of buzzworthy cast members. She is followed by the main actress in "True Beauty" Moon Ga Young, while Kim Jung Hyun, who plays King Cheoljong in "Mr. Queen," landed on the third spot.

"Astro" singer Cha Eun Woo, who plays Moon Ga Young's love interest is on top 4 followed by Shin Se Kyung ("Run On"), Im Siwan ("Run On"), Lee Chae Young ("A Man in a Veil"), SF9's Rowoon ("She Would Never Know"), and Park Yoo Na ("True Beauty").

Cheoljong asked if sobong saved him at the well back then and she said yes its her! #MrQueen #MrQueenEp15 pic.twitter.com/EWEnROfPEU — lova (@lovariria) January 30, 2021

The ranking comes from a collated analysis of 23 shows that are currently on air or upcoming shows mentioned in news articles, online communities, social media posts, and blog posts. Technically, these are the series that have created a lot of buzz since the premiere.

Speaking of "Mr. Queen," the show continues its increase in interest with Sunday's 16th episode earning 14.9 percent in viewership. The show's popularity comes in the wake of controversies. The producers had to apologise after people pointed out the story's similarity to the 2015 Chinese drama "Go Princess Go," an adaptation of the novel by author Xian Chen, who in the past made offensive remarks about Korean culture.

"Mr. Queen" also fought backlash for allegedly making a mockery of historical royal figures. They had to switch to fake surnames for the names of the royal characters in response to complaints from descendants over the comical depiction of their ancestors.