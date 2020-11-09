BTS emerged as the big winner at the MTV European Music Awards once again, as they won prizes in as many as four categories.

At the virtual MTV EMAs 2020 held on Sunday, the K-pop band earned awards in the 'Best Song' category for their recently-released "Dynamite," and in the 'Biggest Fans' category for their loyal fanbase collectively known as ARMY. The 'Bangtan Boys' also won awards in the 'Best Group' and 'Best Virtual Live' category.

The seven-member boy band consisting of RM, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, and J-Hope beat 5 Seconds of Summer, Blackpink, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, and Little Mix for the best group honors. "Dynamite" which also marked the band's first English-language album edged out DaBaby's "Rockstar (ft Roddy Ricch)," Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now," Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain on Me," Roddy Ricch's "The Box" and The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights." The band thanked their fans virtually after leading this year's wins, reports Daily Mail.

The popular South Korean band had won big at the last year's MTV EMAs as well, winning the most awards among any artist by securing prizes in the best group, best live, and biggest fans categories.

The 2020 EMAs was hosted by Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, as the fourth bandmate Jesy Nelson missed out on the event due to an illness. The four-member band picked up the Best Pop and Best UK and Ireland Act awards. The girl-group also delivered a performance of their "Sweet Melody" filmed out of London that incorporated augmented reality and a contortionist.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga was named Best Artist while DJ Khaled was awarded Best Video for "Popstar" which featured Drake and Justin Bieber. Cardi B emerged a winner in the "Best Hip Hop category, while Coldplay won Best Rock and Hayley Williams snagged the award for Best Alternative. Karol G won the new best Latin category as well as best collaboration for "Tusa," featuring Nicki Minaj.

While this year's EMAs featured filmed performances from various locations around Europe, MTV has revealed that next year's awards are set to take place in Hungary.