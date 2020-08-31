The MTV Video Music Awards 2020 was broadcast live on Sunday night as it took place remotely at various outdoor locations across New York City. Not only did the celebrities dressed to their best, but the performers delivered performances of their lives. Among several impressive performances, Miley Cyrus, the star of VMAs, recreated an iconic moment from her memorable single "Wrecking Ball" in the most stunning way.

According to PEOPLE, Miley Cyrus performed her latest single "Midnight Sky" live for the first time on the stage. The song was released on Aug. 14 reportedly the same day when she broke up with Cody Simpson.

While her complete performance was a sight to marvel at, what left fans in awe were the final moments when she hopped on to a giant glittering disco ball that apparently reminded fans of her super hit number "Wrecking Ball."

The award-winning number was part of her fourth album "Bangerz" and was released on Aug. 25, 2013, by RCA Records. Last week on Instagram, the songstress also paid homage to the song as she celebrated its seventh anniversary.

"7 years of Wrecking Ball. My concept of time is completely askew. Feels like a lifetime ago... but somehow only yesterday. Thank you for all the support you gave me then and of course the love you're continuing to show my art today. Forever grateful & inspired," Cyrus wrote.

Meanwhile, some other performers of the night that provided fans with classic VMAs style entertainment were Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, who performed their number "Rain on Me" live for the first time. Korean boy band BTS made its debut and Black Eyed Peas made their return to MTV VMAs stage after 17 years. The Weeknd, Maluma, Doja Cat, CNCO, Chloe X Halle, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, Jack Harlow, and Lewis Capaldi were among others performing live.

Meanwhile, "Strahan, Sara, and Keke" host Keke Palmer hosted the annual MTV VMAs 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The award show emcee had to reportedly undergo a total of 10 COVID 19 tests in the last few weeks. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Palmer revealed all the precautions she took before taking on her duties as the award show host.

"I've had well over 10 — [it's] constant COVID testing every two days," she confirmed. Many of her rehearsals took place over Zoom calls and her glam team wore face masks and shields.

Opening the show, Palmer paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the Hollywood star who lost his life battling colon cancer for four years. Her opening address included an emotional speech dedicated to the "Black Panther" star.

"Before we get into the music tonight, we need to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion is a true inspiration to all the fans he touched and everyone he encountered," Palmer said. "We dedicate tonight's show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero. Not just on screen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."

The tribute to the actor who was loved for his role as King T'Challa continued throughout the show with a video package featuring the actor's photos. It was confirmed that Boseman passed away at the age of 43 on Friday.