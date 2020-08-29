For the first time in the history of Video Music Awards, the MTV VMAs 2020 will be held virtually on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 8 pm ET. The show was originally scheduled to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but the location was switched to outdoors at various places in New York City in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The socially-distanced MTV VMAs 2020 will be held virtually with little or no spectators.

Who is hosting the VMAs?

"Hustlers" star Keke Palmer will make history as the first woman of colour to host the show solo. "I'm so excited. You're gonna see me, I think, a lot during the show, so I'm very excited to have fun ... you're gonna get all Keke. All what you see of Keke on IG, you're gonna be getting that during the show," said Palmer in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Presenters

The lineup of presenters include Anthony Ramos, Bebe Rexha, Bella Hadid, Drew Barrymore, Jaden Smith, Joey King, Kelly Clarkson, Machine Gun Kelly, Madison Beer, Nicole Richie, Sofia Carson and Travis Barker.

Performers

The star studded performers include BTS who will make their television debut of their English single "Dynamite." Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande will perform "Rain On Me," The Black Eyed Peas will perform on the main stage "Vida Loca," from their eighth studio album "Translation." This apart, The Weeknd, Maluma, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat CNCO. Besides, DaBaby who is nominated in the major artist of the year category as well as two more for "BOP" -- best hip-hop and best choreography is a first time performer.

Nominations

This year, the nominations this year are led by Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande with nine nominations each followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, who have six nominations each.

Special categories

This year's VMAs has also introduced two new award categories to honour the music made during the global pandemic and multiple lockdowns. The two categories are the best music video from home and the best quarantine performance.

How to watch

The show will air on MTV and be livestreamed on MTV.com or the network's app. It will be simulcast for the first time across multiple ViacomCBS networks, including BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW.