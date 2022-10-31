"MultiVersus" patch 1.05 will be bringing a host of new improvements and new content to the game once more. This time, the update will introduce a new character, new cosmetics, a new map, and a new mode.

Adam Black joins 'MultiVersus' roster

Due to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's portrayal of the DC character in the most recent blockbuster movie, Adam Black is currently all over pop culture. 'MultiVersus; is obviously aiming to cash in on its popularity by adding the character to its roster, but it chose not to use The Rock's likeness because 'Fortnite' beat it there. He appears to be a character who is centered on speed and mobility, supported by strong lightning attacks that grant him brief flight and grant teammates speed buffs.

'MultiVersus' patch 1.05 to introduce an arcade mode

Since the game's release, a single-player (or co-op) arcade mode has been sorely absent, but one is finally on the way with an alpha version in this update. A player and a friend can take on a series of AI battles with a number of boss battles along the way on three different difficulty modes, just like what one would expect from any good arcade game.

A new map

In this update, existing maps have undergone changes or new variations, and a brand-new map will be available for custom matches. For the Sky Arena, that change is just a new music track while Scooby Mansion has a new roofless variant that has been added to certain queues. Space Jam, the new map, will initially only be available in custom matches and the lab while it is being polished for the official queues.

'MultiVersus' patch 1.05 to introduce new cosmetics

The new update will also introduce fun new outfits for players' favorite characters. At the moment, four new cosmetics have been revealed so far.

Ultra-Warrior Shaggy – 800 Gleamium

Bugs Bunny Tune Squad (Space Jam 1) – 800 Gleamium

Bugs Bunny Tune Squad (Space Jam 2) – 800 Gleamium

Taz Tune Squad (Space Jam 2)- 800 Gleamium

"MultiVersus" patch release date is scheduled on October 31, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.