The CW's latest mystery drama "Nancy Drew" airs winter finale next week, following tonight's episode "The Path of Shadows." So, if you want to know what's coming next, here is everything we know so far about episode 9.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Nancy Drew" episode 9. Steer away immediately, if you don't want to know more about it.]

Nancy tries to unravel the clues from both living and the dead to solve the murder mystery of Tiffany Hudson in the upcoming winter finale. With Lucy's death and risk of the case being handed over to state authorities, Nancy must dig up answers in order to protect her father.

"Nancy Drew" episode 9 is titled "The Hidden Staircase" and it is as intense as it can get. Given it is the winter finale, fans must expect some serious revelations, unexpected twists, and major cliffhangers before the series comes to a close for winter.

According to the synopsis for the midseason finale, Nancy will be dealing with some personal and professional challenges. The Drew crew rushes their search for George's younger sister Ted, who has been communicating with an unknown spirit. She has been kidnapped and the incident has frightening similarities to the previous disappearances. Will Ted's kidnapping have a connection to mysteries Nancy has been trying to solve throughout the season?

Meanwhile, Nancy is forced to revisit the trauma of her past when she finds herself failing at solving the present-day mystery. In order to find some answers, she recalls some traumatic events in the past. This brings her to reconnect with her father, who she suspects might have killed Lucy. As a result of new findings, she finds herself face to face with her father for one last time before a possible separation as the investigation progresses.

"Nancy Drew" stars Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew, Leah Lewis as George, Maddison Jaizani as Bess, Tunji Kasim as Ned, Al Saxon as Ace, Riley Smith as Ryan Hudson, Scott Wolf as Carson Drew, and more.

"Nancy Drew" airs Wednesdays on The CW.