Britain's biggest radio telescope is set to lose its core funding in 2028, with scientists warning that shutting the Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire would be 'national self-harm'.

The UK's £2.8 million annual support for the site's e-MERLIN radio telescope network is to be withdrawn, threatening to end almost 80 years of work at what is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has told astronomers it will stop funding e-MERLIN when the current agreement ends in March 2028. All scientific observations are expected to cease on 1 April 2028 unless alternative funding is found, a move that would effectively end the observatory's role as the UK's national radio astronomy facility.

Jodrell Bank's Pioneering Past

Established in 1945, the site is anchored by the Grade I listed Lovell telescope, the UK's biggest and one of the largest steerable radio telescopes on the planet.

Jodrell Bank pioneered radio astronomy, tracked Soviet missiles during the Cold War and now probes galaxies, black holes, exoplanets and the faint afterglow of the Big Bang. UNESCO granted it World Heritage status in 2019.

Cuts That Signal a Wider Funding Squeeze

The cuts sit inside a wider financial squeeze. UKRI, with a total budget of just under £10 billion, says rising costs in physics research have forced a harsh reprioritisation, with its Science and Technology Facilities Council announcing an overall 2.7 per cent reduction in funding for astronomy, nuclear and particle physics over the next four years.

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A UKRI and STFC spokesperson said the council had carried out a 'rigorous' and 'evidence-based' process, focusing spending on areas offering 'the greatest long-term scientific capability, impact and value for the UK'.

Prof Michele Dougherty, who heads UKRI's science and technology arm, said the body had 'protected core discovery research' but admitted the situation demanded 'tough, but necessary, decisions' to reach a sustainable financial position by 2029-2030.

That language has landed badly in the astronomy community. Prof Simon Garrington, associate director at Jodrell Bank, said staff were 'devastated', warning that 28 jobs at the site are at risk and nearly 3,000 scientists who rely on its data will be affected.

He called it 'a beacon for science in the north-west' and said finding replacement funding without UKRI would be 'a huge hill to climb'.

Scotland's astronomer royal, Prof Catherine Heymans, branded the move 'a real act of national self-harm'. Prof Michael Kramer of the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy said he believed the cut was 'scientifically, technologically as well as economically short-sighted'.

A World-Class Telescope Network at Risk

The Lovell telescope has been repeatedly upgraded and its power transformed by being linked with six other dishes across central England to form e-MERLIN, giving the network a resolution comparable to the Hubble Space Telescope.

Scientists use it to investigate star and planet formation, galaxy evolution, supermassive black holes, and dark matter and dark energy, which are thought to make up more than 95 per cent of the universe. It also forms part of a Europe-wide radio astronomy array.

Prof Kramer warned that shutting Lovell and e-MERLIN would leave the UK 'cutting off the radio astronomy capability in the country', just as other nations ramp up investment ahead of the Square Kilometre Array, a next-generation telescope being built in South Africa and Australia.

Prof Philip Diamond, a former director of both Jodrell Bank and the SKA Organisation, has argued Britain risks missing a coming 'golden age' of radio astronomy.

Cultural Icon and Visitor Attraction

The back story shows how overcentralised government can make stupid decisions. Science funding is being reprofiled to support research of benefit to industry. Jodrell Bank is for basic science so comes down the pecking order, but is also critical UK space infrastructure. https://t.co/BX96SC26fD — JamesFennell MBE (@FennellJW) July 27, 2026

Beyond the science, Jodrell Bank draws tourists to its science centre, gardens and arboretum, and has appeared in works from The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy to Doctor Who.

On social media, critics including James Fennell MBE argued that 'overcentralised government' was pushing funding towards industry-linked research, leaving 'critical UK space infrastructure' like Jodrell Bank to 'come down the pecking order'.