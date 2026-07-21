Harvard researchers have revived a wild idea about UFOs, suggesting in a 2024 paper that unidentified anomalous phenomena could point to a hidden civilisation on Earth, not visitors from deep space.

The study, by Tim Lomas, Brendan Case and Montana Technological University professor Michael Masters, was published as a speculative argument for taking the so-called cryptoterrestrial hypothesis seriously enough to study it further.

Harvard UFO Study and the Cryptoterrestrial Hypothesis

The news came after years of renewed public attention on UAP, the modern label for what most people still call UFOs. In their paper, 'The cryptoterrestrial hypothesis, A case for scientific openness to a concealed earthly explanation for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena,' the authors argue that some sightings may be better explained by intelligent beings already here, hidden underground, underwater, or in other hard to reach places.

That is the startling part, and the one likely to do the rounds online until the next mad clip of something hovering over a runway takes over the timeline. The paper does not claim proof of aliens among us.

It says the topic deserves open-minded study because some UAP cases appear to resist tidy explanations, and because the default assumption, that everything unexplained must be extraterrestrial, may be too narrow.

Harvard UFO Study Explores Hidden Civilisations

The researchers set out several possibilities under the cryptoterrestrial umbrella. One is that a highly advanced ancient human civilisation survived some catastrophe and continued secretly.

Another is that a separate intelligent species evolved on Earth long before modern humans. A third, more eyebrow raising, possibility is that such beings could be descendants of intelligent dinosaurs or other non-human life forms.

The paper also entertains the idea that these beings might not be Earthbound at all in the ordinary sense, but could have arrived from elsewhere in the universe or even another time period. In other words, the authors are not simply asking whether aliens exist, but whether the phenomenon labelled alien may be masking something stranger, and perhaps closer to home.

The authors go further still, suggesting that if a hidden civilisation existed, it might explain why sightings are often reported near volcanoes, caves, lakes or other unusual terrain.

They theorise that such places could serve as entry and exit points, though they acknowledge that this remains conjecture rather than evidence. The paper is explicit that these ideas are highly speculative, which is a polite academic way of saying, yes, this is all a bit out there.

What the Harvard UFO Study Does Not Prove

The researchers are careful not to present their hypothesis as fact. It was reported that Masters described the paper as a speculative thought piece and said the authors were not claiming their ideas were 'absolutely 100%' the answer.

The Hill likewise reported that the team urged 'serious consideration' in a spirit of intellectual curiosity and openness, not certainty.

That distinction matters. A paper like this can open a door, but it does not walk readers through it.

It certainly does not establish that aliens are hiding in plain sight, disguised as humans, reptiles or anything else. Those notions appear in the wider discussion of the hypothesis, but the authors themselves present them as possibilities to test, not discoveries to celebrate.

And that is really where the story sits now. Not in proof, not in panic, not in some grand secret waiting to be exposed, but in the awkward middle ground where science occasionally finds itself, staring at a mystery and admitting, with some humility, that the neat answer may not be the right one.

The Harvard paper has not solved UAP, and it does not pretend to have done so. It does, however, ask whether the search for explanations has been far too small for the size of the question.