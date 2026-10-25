A DJ abruptly cut a Nicki Minaj track after boos at a US campaign rally featuring Barack Obama on Saturday, 24 October 2026.

The interruption came before the former president took the stage to support Democrats ahead of November's midterm elections. Minaj has publicly backed Donald Trump and recently urged young Americans to vote Republican, placing her on the opposite side of the campaign.

Nicki Minaj Track Meets Boos

Footage captured loud booing as the rapper's music played during the DJ set. An attendee shouted, 'Turn this off!' Another suggested 'Stevie Wonder or something.' The music then switched abruptly to a different song.

The video was shared on X with a post identifying the event as a rally featuring Obama and Abdul El-Sayed. That description also attributed the switch in music to the crowd's disapproval.

Some X users welcomed the audience's response, directing their criticism at Minaj's politics as well as questioning the choice of music. 'She's OVER,' one commenter predicted. Another wrote, 'Glad everybody booed her music,' expressing approval of the crowd's response.

Others focused on why the DJ had selected a track by a Trump supporter for an event featuring a former Democratic president.

'Knowing Nicki sides with the RIGHT, why would y'all play her music at an Obama rally?' one user questioned. 'The math is not mathing.'

Another commenter wrote, 'The DJ must not have been paying attention the last couple of months. Lol.'

One commenter compared the reaction to Minaj with that to Kid Rock, while others criticised her support for Trump.

The reactions quoted on X expressed individual views. They did not establish a wider change in Minaj's fanbase or the commercial impact of her political stance.

Republican Support Behind Nicki Minaj Backlash

The 43-year-old rapper's public support for Trump has become increasingly explicit in recent months. The president has described her as his 'favorite.'

Her recent appearance on Fox News' My View with Lara Trump moved beyond praise for the president to a direct appeal over the approaching elections. She urged young Americans to 'vote red now!' and challenged the suggestion that their votes carried little weight.

Minaj told younger voters not to believe their voice 'will not be heard.' Instead, she maintained that their 'voice is very necessary right now for the country and for the world.'

She also argued that younger people had the most at stake in the outcome because they would 'reap the benefits of whatever vote decisions we make now.'

The DJ just played Nicki Minaj at the Barack Obama / Abdul El-Sayed rally in Detroit and everybody booed it so they turned it off pic.twitter.com/BCSo0XZqSC — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 24, 2026

Obama's Midterm Pitch After Nicki Minaj Interruption

For Obama, the Detroit event followed an earlier rally in Cleveland, Ohio, his first of the 2026 midterm cycle. The 65-year-old former president criticised the Trump administration at both appearances, urging voters to challenge its record in November.

'This election is our last best chance to at least rein in some of the foolishness of this administration,' he warned.

Earlier that day, in Cleveland, Obama had delivered a broader attack on the administration's conduct.

'After two years of chaos and cruelty and corruption and incompetence, the likes of which we have not seen in the modern era, you get a chance to say, 'enough is enough.''

At the Cleveland rally, Obama also argued that living costs had increased under Trump, telling the crowd, 'Everything is more expensive now.'

His remarks addressed grocery and fuel prices, referring to the president without naming him during that criticism.