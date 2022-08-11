The first National Bakewell Tart Day was held on Aug. 11, 2020, to commemorate the rich history and intriguing evolution of this popular English dessert that originated in Bakewell, Derbyshire.

Local lore has it that the world-famous Bakewell Tart was a serendipitous discovery by a Rutland Arms Hotel cook in 1820. The hotel owner directed her cook to bake a jam tart with a pastry base made with eggs and almond paste. However, instead of the almond paste and eggs being incorporated into the crust, the cook spread them on top of the jam.

The happy accident ended in almonds, sugar and eggs creating the now iconic custard layer above the jam. This was such a hit with the hotel guests that the tourism industry in Bakewell skyrocketed since the introduction of the tarts.

Sweet tooth holders or not, everybody is invited to celebrate this uniquely British food holiday and honour your heritage and create a shared sense of culinary celebration for Brits everywhere. Below are some ways to celebrate National Bakewell Tart Day:

Buy a Bakewell tart

How can you truly celebrate a food holiday without eating the eponymous treat? Support local bakeries in your area and treat yourself to a Bakewell tart today.

Bake a Bakewell tart

Take it one step further and challenge yourself to bake a Bakewell tart! Baking can be therapeutic and fun, and you will get to appreciate these tarts even more if you make them yourself.

Recipes are available online, and these tarts are beginner-friendly and vegetarian. You can also use store-bought pre-rolled shortcrust pastry and locally sourced jam to lessen your baking time.

Bring a Bakewell tart to someone you love

What says "I'm thinking of you" better than a surprise show of affection by leaving Bakewell tarts on someone's doorstep? Holidays are best shared with the people you love, and food tastes much better when eaten with good company.

Boost Bakewell tart appreciation

Whether you choose to buy them or bake them yourself, don't forget to take pictures and use the hashtag #NationalBakewellTartDay to spread the word on social media.