A gesture of camaraderie and holiday spirit has turned into a fight for survival for a young West Virginia National Guard member. While millions of Americans spent the holiday with their families on Thursday, 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom lay in a hospital bed, critically wounded after a calculated ambush near the White House. She had specifically requested the holiday shift, a selfless decision intended to allow her fellow squad members the chance to spend Thanksgiving with their loved ones.

The tragic irony of her kindness was highlighted by authorities on Thursday. Instead of a quiet shift protecting the capital, Beckstrom and another guard member were targeted in what officials are investigating as a potential terrorist attack. The 20-year-old sustained gunshot wounds to the head and chest during the assault, which occurred near the Farragut West Metro Station in Northwest DC.

Selfless Holiday Gesture Ends in Critical Injuries

US Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed the heartbreaking circumstances behind Beckstrom's presence at the scene. 'She volunteered to be there on Thanksgiving — working today — she volunteers, as did many of those guardsmen and women so other people could be home with their families,' Bondi told Fox News.

This act of service placed her directly in the line of fire. Authorities identified the alleged gunman as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan refugee who reportedly lay in wait before launching his brazen attack. The assault left both Beckstrom and a second victim, identified as Wolfe, in critical condition following emergency surgery.

While the motive remains under investigation, the brazen nature of the shooting has shaken the capital. Lakanwal was struck by return fire from other guard members during the incident. As medical teams work to save the victims, law enforcement agencies are moving at what Bondi described as 'lightspeed' to uncover the full scope of the plot.

Authorities Vow Swift Justice as Terror Probe Intensifies

The legal ramifications for the attack could be severe, depending on the recovery of the two service members. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro did not mince words regarding the potential consequences for the shooter. 'They received the finest medical care. Their families are with them now. They are critical — I think you understand the meaning of that. It's not clear how this is going to end up,' Pirro stated during a press conference.

Pirro issued a stark warning regarding the prosecution of the case. 'But let me be perfectly clear about how it will end up in this office — if one of them is to pass, and God forbid that happens, this is a murder one. Period. End of the story,' she declared.

Currently, federal investigators are probing the incident as a terrorist attack. The charges against Lakanwal will ultimately hinge on the medical prognosis of Beckstrom and Wolfe. In the meantime, officials have called on the public for spiritual support. 'I beg you, I beseech you to play, to pray for these two young people that they survive,' Pirro added.

This morning, we can confirm that my constituent Andrew Wolfe, 24, from Berkeley County, and his fellow National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom, 20, have successfully made it through surgery but are still in critical condition. Their families are with them in the hospital.



I am… pic.twitter.com/brcCRe0Ftm — Rep. Riley M. Moore (@RepRileyMoore) November 27, 2025

Suspect's Military Background Raises Alarm

Disturbing details have emerged regarding the suspect's history and entry into the United States. Lakanwal is a former member of the Afghan Army who was stationed in Kandahar. According to a relative, he supported troops from US Special Forces in the region before making his way to America.

His path to the US was relatively recent. A Trump administration official confirmed that Lakanwal applied for asylum in December 2024. His application was approved on April 23 of this year. Prior to the shooting, he had no known criminal history.

This background complicates the narrative, as someone who once assisted American forces is now accused of trying to kill them. The violent ambush involved the suspect lying in wait, suggesting a premeditated intent to kill uniformed personnel.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on the bravery of Sarah Beckstrom and her colleague. Their Thanksgiving was stolen by an act of violence, but their dedication to service remains the defining story of the day.