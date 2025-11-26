A high-end getaway on the East Coast turned into a scene of horror this weekend when police discovered two bodies in a hotel room.

What began as a trip to a luxury destination ended with a major investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office into how a 68-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman met such violent ends behind closed doors.

Autopsy Reveals Broken Neck and Stab Wounds in Atlantic City Mystery

Authorities arrived at the glossy high-rise around 5 p.m. on Sunday to find Brooklyn resident Wei Guo Liang and Staten Island native Baoyi Bowie Zheng deceased. The discovery has left investigators piecing together the timeline of the tragedy. According to prosecutors, post-mortem examinations revealed that Zheng died from a broken neck, while Liang succumbed to self-inflicted stab wounds.

Despite the gruesome nature of the injuries, officials have remained tight-lipped regarding the dynamics of the incident. The prosecutor's office has conspicuously declined to state whether the deaths are being treated as a murder-suicide. In a statement regarding the ongoing inquiry, a spokesperson noted that the office did not want to 'further comment on the possible manner of death until the probe is wrapped up.'

Major Crimes Unit Investigates Grim Scene at Luxury Casino Hotel

The investigation is being led by the Major Crimes Unit alongside the Atlantic City police. They are currently examining evidence collected from the room at the Borgata, a resort touted for its 2,000 rooms and sprawling casino floor. While the venue is promoted as an 'unparalleled travel experience on the East Coast,' this incident has cast a dark shadow over the property.

Details remain sparse as detectives work to determine exactly what transpired inside the room. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced the findings on Wednesday but did not provide further context on the relationship between Liang and Zheng. As the probe continues, the families of the dead await answers regarding this mysterious tragedy.