Chaos and confusion gripped the nation's capital on the eve of Thanksgiving after a brazen afternoon ambush left two National Guard members fighting for their lives. While initial reports from West Virginia officials declared the soldiers dead, federal authorities were forced to intervene with a sombre correction regarding the surprise attack near the White House.

FBI Director Kash Patel moved quickly to clarify the situation late Wednesday, revealing that the victims remain in critical condition following the shooting on 26 November. The incident, which occurred just blocks from the executive mansion, triggered an immediate lockdown and highlighted the perilous atmosphere facing troops deployed in Washington, DC.

West Virginia Governor Retracts Premature Fatality Announcement

The fog of war appeared to cloud official communications in the hours following the violence. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey had earlier released a statement erroneously reporting that the two troops, both members of the West Virginia National Guard, had died from their injuries. This declaration sent shockwaves through the community before being contradicted by federal law enforcement.

Upon realising the error, Morrisey issued a retraction citing 'conflicting reports.' He walked back his previous confirmation with a plea for patience as the situation developed.

'We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information,' Morrisey stated. 'Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community.'

FBI Director Confirms Soldiers Are Battling for Survival

Kash Patel provided the definitive update on the soldiers' status, urging the public to focus on the victims' recovery rather than the administrative confusion. He emphasised the gravity of their injuries while highlighting their role in the capital's security operations.

'Please send your prayers to those brave warriors who are in critical condition and their families,' Patel said. 'They are here serving our country. They are here protecting everyday Americans and citizens around the world in our nation's capital.'

Jeff Carroll, executive assistant chief at the Metropolitan Police Department, confirmed that the wounded guardsmen were being treated at a local hospital.

Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community. — Governor Patrick Morrisey (@wvgovernor) November 26, 2025

Lone Gunman Ambushed Troops Outside Subway Station

The attack unfolded with terrifying speed outside a subway station in the heart of Washington, DC. Mayor Muriel Bowser described the event as a 'targeted shooting,' dispelling fears of a wider coordinated terror plot. Police officials indicated that the aggressor acted alone when he opened fire on the unsuspecting service members.

'At this point, we have no other suspects,' Carroll told reporters at an evening news conference. 'It appears to be a lone gunman that raised the firearm and ambushed these members of the National Guard and was quickly taken into custody by other National Guard members and law enforcement members.'

Investigators have found no evidence to suggest the shooter received assistance. The focus remains on uncovering the motive behind the sudden violence.

Fellow Guardsmen Subdued Suspect in Moments of Heroism

Despite the shock of the ambush, other National Guard members in the vicinity reacted with immediate professionalism. According to Chief Carroll, troops nearby heard the gunfire and rushed into danger to neutralise the threat before police units could arrive.

'They heard the gunfire, they actually were able to intervene and to kind of hold down the suspect after he had been shot on the ground until law enforcement got there within moments,' Carroll detailed.

The suspect, who was shot during the confrontation, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police are continuing to investigate who fired the round that struck the assailant.

High-Security Alert Amidst Holiday Preparations

The shooting occurred while President Donald Trump was away at his residence in Palm Beach, Florida, for the holiday. Nevertheless, the proximity of the violence to the seat of executive power necessitated a swift lockdown of the White House.

This violence underscores the tension in Washington, where thousands of troops have been stationed for months. They are part of a broader initiative by the President to combat crime in the district, a mission that has now seen its own enforcers become targets.