Spain defeated Ukraine 4-0 on Sunday night in the UEFA Nations League. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona's Ansu Fati broke a 95 year old national record as he became Spain's youngest goalscorer. Fati scored his first international goal in the 32nd minute at the age of 17 years and 311 days.

Fati also happens to be the youngest goalscorer in UEFA Champions League history. Not only that, but the youngster is also Barcelona's youngest scorer in La Liga.

On Sunday, the 17-year old curled a fine 20-yard shot into the post on his first start for Spain. Currently, he is also the youngest player to start a Nations League game.

Before scoring, Fati also won a penalty for his side. Captain Sergio Ramos took the penalty and converted it into a goal in the 3rd minute to help Spain take an early lead. Later, in the 29th minute, Ramos scored his second of the night from a header. The Real Madrid skipper has now scored 10 goals in his last 15 appearances.

The 34-year-old defender now has 23 international goals to his name, which equals Alfredo di Stefano's record.

Manchester City footballer Eric Garcia made his debut as he was sent to the pitch as a second-half substitute. On the other hand, new Man City recruit Ferran Torres scored the fourth goal of the night from a volley in the 84th minute.

According to the BBC, after Sunday's win, Spain manager Luis Enrique said, "I'm very happy for Ansu (Fati), he is 17 years old, you have to take it easy with him, little by little, he will improve. Players of this age need serenity, humility, and that's what Ansu has already. Sergio Ramos is a winner. And the winners are happy when they win. His numbers are beyond the reach of any other player. What he brings to this team, that enthusiasm. That's why he's one of the best players in the world."

Previously, Juan Errazquin was the youngest scorer for Spain. In 1925, he had scored against Switzerland at the age of 18 years and 344 days.

Wales' Ethan Ampadu was the previous youngest player to start a match in the Nations League when he played against the Republic of Ireland in 2018. At the time, Ampadu's age was 17 years and 357 days. He also appeared on Sunday as Wales took on Bulgaria.

Fati was originally born in Guinea-Bissau but later he moved to Seville with his family at the age of six. Last Thursday, the Barca forward became Spain's youngest player in 84 years during his debut against Germany. The match was drawn 1-1.