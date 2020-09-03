Germany head coach Joachim Low said that his players would struggle to last for 90 minutes during their UEFA Nations League encounter against Spain on Thursday.

It has been understood that Low had to leave out most of the players from the squad who won the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich two weeks ago.

In a recent interview, Low said, "The situation we have is that there are a lot of differences between players. Some have been training for weeks but have no match practice, others have just finished playing. Others are just back from holidays that were short. I don't think players will last over 90 minutes at a high pace. But I'm not complaining, I love playing the Nations League and I love playing with the national team. These are the official dates and you have to accept it."

Low's German squad is mostly deprived of footballers from Bayern Munich and the Champions League semi-finalists RB Leipzig.

According to BBC, Germany captain Manuel Neuer, along with Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, and Leon Goretzka have all been rested. However, new Bayern recruit Leroy Sane might play. Sane joined Bayern from Manchester City in July. The 24-year old attacking midfielder will most probably play alongside Chelsea striker Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Not only Low, but Spain manager Luis Enrique also has similar concerns regarding his squad. He confirmed that Wolves winger Adama Traore would miss the game. However, Enrique said that Traore might be fit enough to face Ukraine on Sunday.

Thursday's match against Germany in Stuttgart would be Enrique's first game in charge during his second spell. It has been 10 months since Enrique returned to the job, but didn't get the opportunity to lead his team due to the disruption in the football calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA has secured an international break within the 20 days between the 2019-20 Champions League final and the beginning of the 2020-21 Premier League and La Liga seasons. It has been revealed that the 2020 Nations League will provide no guaranteed World Cup qualifying spots.

The Nations League is divided into four divisions. The top three divisions will have four groups with four teams in each of them. The bottom division will have one group of four and another one of three teams.