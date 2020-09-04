Germany's first match in the UEFA Nations League 2020 against Spain ended in a 1-1 draw in Group 4 of League A. As a result, German forward Timo Werner was left annoyed.

The 24-year old Chelsea striker took the home side close to a victory on Thursday, but his side conceded a late equaliser against the 2010 FIFA World Cup winners.

Werner scored for Germany in the 51st minute in Stuttgart on Thursday. Later, the game went well beyond the 90-minute mark. Eventually, Jose Luis Gaya scored a 95th-minute equaliser for the Spanish side.

The Chelsea star is currently preparing for his first season with the Blues at Stamford Bridge following his departure from RB Leipzig. Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard would be happy after seeing his new recruit perform so wonderfully in German colours.

Werner could well have been on the winning side, but Spain debutant Ferran Torres, Rodrigo Moreno and Gaya's collaboration earned a point for the visitors.

According to Goal, after the match, the 24-year old German striker said, "It's annoying because we put so much into the match, we worked so hard. After the goal we allowed ourselves to get pegged back a little too much."

Atalanta player Robin Gosens made his international debut for Germany on Thursday. And he impressed in his first appearance by setting up Werner's goal.

On the day before the game, Germany coach Joachim Low had said that his team might struggle to last for 90 minutes against Spain, given that he didn't have all the team members at his disposal. Despite that, the silver lining is that the 2014 World champions didn't lose the match.

However, Low will have to reconsider his tactics as they conceded a goal at a moment when they should have already closed out the match.

Germany has yet to taste its first Nations League victory. During the inaugural edition of the competition in 2018-19, the Germans had drawn two matches and lost two. This time, they will definitely want to improve their statistics.

After the game, Low said that he is satisfied with his boys. He admitted that Germany had got some great chances during the match but Spain fought brilliantly in the second half. Germany will next face Switzerland on Sunday. On Thursday, Switzerland lost 1-2 against Ukraine.