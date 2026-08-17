Politics was never supposed to become the third person in this marriage. But for one woman, her husband's growing support for Donald Trump has become so divisive that she says she is now afraid to discuss the news with him, embarrassed by some of his views and constantly wondering if divorce is the only way forward.

A Political Divide That Grew After Marriage

The woman shared her experience while asking specifically for advice from people who had remained in long-term relationships with partners whose political beliefs had changed dramatically.

She admitted that there were political discussions before the couple married in 2017. At the time, however, she did not believe marrying a Republican would create a serious problem. Her own parents are Republicans, and she says she loves them, making the political difference seem manageable.

Since their marriage, she says, her husband has increasingly adopted views she no longer recognises.

One example involves his views on gay people. According to the woman, he had no issue with gay people before they married, but now complains that they are allegedly 'jamming it down our throats'.

She says the change has become so pronounced that she now avoids certain conversations entirely because she already knows where they may lead.

ICE and Immigration Became a Breaking Point

The couple's disagreements have become particularly intense over immigration enforcement and the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The woman says she is deeply troubled by what she sees as violations of people's rights, regardless of whether someone is a citizen or undocumented. Her husband, meanwhile, supports removing all 'illegal' immigrants from the United States.

She says she has repeatedly tried to explain that her objection is not simply about immigration policy, but about how enforcement is carried out.

She points to concerns involving violence, warrants, arrests connected to filming and protests, and the rights of citizens. Even when she tries to end the argument by agreeing to disagree, she says her husband becomes angry.

The disagreement has also extended to the case of Renee Good, whom her husband reportedly describes as a bad person. The woman says that even if every criticism against Good were true, the issues being discussed would not automatically make the actions illegal.

Her argument is straightforward: people can dislike someone's choices, politics or lifestyle without those things becoming crimes.

She Says Her Husband Is Still a Good Father

She says he is an amazing father, a hard worker and usually a great spouse. The couple also has two young children, making the possibility of separation far more complicated.

She says the thought of spending even one day without her children sends her into a spiral. At the same time, she admits she can feel embarrassed about being associated with her husband when his political views become particularly extreme.

For her, the deeper problem is not simply voting differently. It is the feeling that they can no longer function as partners when they cannot even discuss major issues without conflict.

She summed up the emotional conflict by saying, 'The biggest factor is if I met this man today, I'd never date him. I would actively avoid people like him.'