A former White House communications director has reignited speculation about the state of President Donald Trump's marriage, saying first lady Melania Trump is unlikely to leave her husband despite what he called his 'idiotic' behaviour and suggesting the pair may no longer be living under the same roof.

Anthony Scaramucci, who served briefly as White House communications director in 2017, made the remarks during a podcast appearance, offering a candid assessment that has since rippled across social media and political commentary circles. Neither the White House nor the Trumps has confirmed his claims about their living arrangements.

The news came after months of mounting scrutiny over Melania's unusually low public profile in 2026. A Daily Beast audit found she had appeared in public on 38 days during the first seven months of the year, an average of roughly once every six days. The count included official engagements as well as other photographed public appearances.

For context, commentators cited in previous reports have estimated that recent first ladies including Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Jill Biden maintained substantially busier public schedules, although comparisons vary depending on whether appearances, speeches or presidential trips are being counted.

Scaramucci on the Trump-Melania 'Contract' Rumours

Scaramucci was asked directly whether he believed a formal contractual arrangement existed between the president and his third wife, a theory that has circulated for years.

His answer was careful. 'Reporters have suggested that, I've never seen a contract,' he said. 'If you're asking me point-blank, 'Have I seen a contract between them?' I have not seen a contract.'

But he did not stop there. Drawing on his time inside the Trump orbit during the 2015-2017 period, Scaramucci added that, based on his observations, the couple acted as though they were in a 'transactional contractual relationship.' His assessment was not supported by documentary evidence, and he acknowledged he had never seen such a contract.

Then came the line that quickly found its way onto X and Reddit threads, 'I thought Melania was very down to earth, believe it or not. She's loyal, and she's not going to break from Trump over the fact that he's an idiot, but I mean. It's prima facie that he's an idiot, which is probably why they're not living together.'

Scaramucci's suggestion that the couple may live separately remains unverified. What is clear is that Melania's public footprint has remained limited during Trump's second term.

She skipped several high-profile events during the summer, according to the Daily Beast's review of her schedule. Her most recent public appearances have been comparatively infrequent, contributing to continued scrutiny of how she is approaching her second term as first lady.

Melania's Humanitarian Work and the Pushback on 'Disappearance' Claims

As questions about her public schedule intensified, a senior adviser to the first lady pushed back against narratives that she had vanished from public life.

Marc Beckman told Newsmax that Melania remained 'very active,' highlighting her work involving children separated from their families during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Melania publicly announced in October 2025 that eight children had been reunited with their families following communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin. She said an open channel of communication had been established after Trump delivered a letter from her to Putin during their August 2025 meeting in Alaska.

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Beckman has subsequently credited the first lady with helping facilitate additional reunifications and has characterised her involvement as a significant humanitarian contribution to efforts surrounding the war. Those broader assessments are Beckman's own characterisation of her work.

He described the effort as a tangible contribution towards peace efforts and called for formal recognition of her work. Beckman has also made expansive comparisons between Melania's efforts and those of other international actors, claims that should be understood as advocacy on behalf of the first lady rather than independent assessments.

Beckman also said Melania's team maintains channels of communication concerning children affected by the conflict. Melania herself has confirmed communications with Putin on the issue, although that does not establish that her office independently controls the broader process of returning displaced Ukrainian children.

For readers trying to make sense of the competing narratives, several points are clearer than others: Scaramucci said he has never seen evidence of a marriage contract; he characterised the relationship as transactional based on his own observations; and he suggested, without providing independent evidence, that the couple may not be living together.

Separately, Melania has continued to carry out official and humanitarian work despite her relatively sparse public schedule. White House records show that she participated in initiatives involving foster youth, artificial intelligence and other issues during 2026, while her involvement in efforts to reunite children affected by the Russia-Ukraine war has been publicly documented.