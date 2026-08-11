Melania Trump's White House office is reportedly 'virtually non-existent' following the demolition of the East Wing, as fresh scrutiny surrounds the First Lady's reduced public presence and renewed speculation about her marriage to President Donald Trump.

The claims came from Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as Donald Trump's White House communications director during his first administration. Speaking on the Daily Beast Podcast with journalist Joanna Coles, Scaramucci said he believed the president and First Lady had become 'distant' and had probably 'grown apart'. He also suggested that the couple were not living together.

Those claims have not been independently verified. Neither Donald nor Melania Trump has publicly confirmed that they are separated, and there has been no official statement from the White House addressing Scaramucci's assessment of their marriage.

Melania Trump's White House Role Under Scrutiny

The comments came amid renewed attention on Melania Trump's limited public schedule. According to a Daily Beast audit, she appeared publicly on 38 days during the first seven months of 2026, continuing the comparatively low-profile approach that has characterised her second tenure as First Lady.

The number alone does not establish anything about Melania's private circumstances or marriage. Public schedules also vary considerably among first ladies depending on their priorities and responsibilities. Still, her limited visibility has attracted attention because her public role remains significantly less active than those of several recent predecessors.

Scaramucci told Coles that he believed Melania's approach was to avoid embarrassing the president while continuing to fulfil selected public obligations associated with being First Lady.

'I think it's distant, you know, and I think it's distant for a number of different reasons. But I think they probably have grown apart,' he said. 'And I think her attitude is she's not going to embarrass him. He's the president of the United States, and she will serve as First Lady. But I think it's pretty clear that they're not living together.'

Scaramucci added that the couple could still appear cordial publicly, saying Melania would 'show up and be friendly' and continue attending certain events. His comments represent his interpretation of the couple's relationship rather than independently established information about their living arrangements.

The First Lady's office has also become part of the discussion following the demolition of the White House's East Wing in 2025. The East Wing traditionally housed offices for the first lady and her staff before it was demolished as part of Trump's ballroom project.

The ballroom has been publicly described as a $400 million (£296 million) project, although other estimates of the overall construction costs have differed. Plans for the replacement East Wing include new office space for the first lady. Construction of the project has also faced an ongoing legal challenge over whether congressional approval is required.

'Let's say the First Lady's office, her office, is virtually non-existent. It's not staffed, and she's not working on projects like she was in the first term,' Scaramucci said. 'And, you know, and I think people understood that going in.'

The description is striking, but Scaramucci did not provide staffing records to substantiate his assessment. Melania has continued to carry out selected duties as First Lady, meaning his characterisation should not be interpreted as confirmation that her official operation has ceased functioning.

Melania Trump 'Vanishing Act' Claims Return

Speculation about Donald and Melania Trump's relationship predates Scaramucci's latest remarks. Author Michael Wolff wrote in his 2018 book Fire and Fury that the Trumps maintained separate bedrooms at the White House. Trump strongly rejected Wolff's book at the time, calling it 'really boring and untruthful'.

Claims about the couple's living arrangements have nevertheless continued to surface over the years, fuelled partly by Melania's comparatively limited public schedule and the couple's often formal appearances together.

Coles revisited the subject in July while speaking with Wolff on Inside Trump's Head. She questioned what Melania did during extended periods away from public events and described her limited appearances as 'very odd'.

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'What is she doing the rest of the time?' Coles asked. 'I do have questions about her because it's very odd that she's missing, and she is particularly elegant. So I always like to know what she's wearing when she shows up. What is she doing? What she do with all her time?'

Wolff went further, describing the Trump marriage as tthe 'strangest marriage in the history of all presidential marriages'. That characterisation represents Wolff's opinion and does not establish the private state of the couple's relationship. He also claimed that some White House figures were uncertain about Melania's independence and the attention surrounding her business interests.

'They don't know what she's going to do and they are afraid of it,' Wolff said. He suggested that her independent profile could occasionally create tension within an administration centred heavily on the president. Again, those assertions remain Wolff's interpretation rather than verified accounts from the White House.

Melania's limited public schedule is documented, as is the demolition of the East Wing that traditionally housed the First Lady's office. What those developments reveal about her marriage, however, remains a matter of speculation.

For now, claims that the Trumps have 'grown apart' or are living separately rest primarily on assessments from former insiders and commentators rather than confirmation from the couple themselves. The East Wing may be gone, but the unanswered questions surrounding Melania Trump's second tenure as First Lady remain firmly in place.