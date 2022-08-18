Basketball fans and gamers alike are now eagerly anticipating the "NBA 2K23" release in September. Here are some of the features and improvements fans can expect from the latest title from the popular sports video game franchise.

The "NBA 2K23" will have four cover athletes, according to Gaming Bolt. These include Michael Jordan, who will grace the Championship Edition, and his own Michael Jordan Edition. Devin Booker will be in the Standard and Deluxe Editions, and the WNBA Edition will feature Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird.

The upcoming title will also see the return of the Jordan Challenges. All ten original challenges from the "NBA 2K11" will be featured, plus the addition of five new challenges.

The "NBA 2K23" will also see the return of the MyCAREER game mode and The City feature. The City will be available for Xbox Series XNS and PlayStation 5 versions, which will offer a brand new city with new courts and arenas. Meanwhile, previous gen versions and PC will only feature the Cruise.

The gameplay appears to have been significantly revamped with the introduction of new pro stock combos. Double throws and switchbacks can be accomplished by flicking the stick. Meanwhile, gamers using current-gen consoles will enjoy physics-based rim hangs, which lets them control how long the player hangs from the ring after a dunk.

The new title will introduce a new feature called Adrenaline Boost. As its name suggests, it can be used if a player wants to make an explosive sprint. The limitation is that only three boosts are available to a player per possession, which means that players can't use them needlessly and must calculate the right timing to use them for maximum impact.

"NBA 2K23" will also introduce new shooting attributes to its gameplay. These include Shot Speed, Release Height, Defensive Immunity, and Timing Impact.

Shot Speed is defined as how quickly the shot gets to its ideal release point, while Release Height is an indication of how high the shot is released. Meanwhile, Defensive Immunity determines how effective the shot is against defensive contests, while Timing Impact adjusts the shot windows to reward good timing at the cost of an increased penalty for badly timed shots.

There will be new shot meters in the "NBA 2K23." The new game will offer 5 new shot meters, while devs are planning to introduce 15 more unlockable meters post-launch.

"NBA 2K23" is slated for release on September 9, 2022. The title will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Windows.