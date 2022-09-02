There are some big game releases coming this month, even if September is usually a moment of calm in the gaming industry calendar before the busy fourth quarter. From "NBA 2K23" to "Splatoon 3," here are some of the cool games that will be launching during the first half of September.

'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R' (September 1)

This is a remaster of the 2013 PlayStation 3 game and features 50 characters from the hit manga and anime series. Fans would surely love the fact that the game features several of the original Japanese voice actors from the anime adaptation, GameSpot reported.

'The Last of Us Part 1' (September 2)

This is a remaster of the original game and features vastly improved graphics. Perfect for "The Last of Us," who might have missed out when it was released on PlayStation 3.

'Disney Dreamlight Valley' (September 6)

The game is described as a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game. Players can expect exploration, quests, and other engaging activities. The title will release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PC.

'NBA 2K23' (September 8)

Fans of the sports gaming franchise can get their hands on the next instalment when the "NBA 2K23" release date arrives next week. The upcoming title will introduce some tweaks to its gameplay, such as new shooting attributes, the Adrenaline Boost feature, new pro stick combos, and the return of the Jordan Challenges, MyCAREER game mode, and The City feature.

'Steelrising' (September 8)

The "Steelrising" is perfect for those who want to see what the French Revolution would have looked like in a steampunk fantasy setting. Players will battle against King Louis XVI and his violent legions of automatons and explore the city of Paris using carriages, grapples, secret passages, a detailed map, and other methods and tools.

'Splatoon 3' (September 9)

Paint the town red or blue or whatever colour you prefer when "Splatoon 3" releases on September 9. Fans can look forward to new modes, weapons and more polished gameplay mechanics in the upcoming title.

'Metal: Hellsinger' (September 15)

For those who love both computer games and heavy metal, "Metal: Hellsinger" is the game to watch out for. Players get to listen to some cool soundtrack as they battle it out with various demons. "' Metal: Hellsinger' is a rhythm FPS, where your ability to shoot on the beat will enhance your gameplay experience," the PlayStation Store describes the game. "The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause."