NBC Chairman Paul Telegdy has denied that backstage drama between "Will & Grace" stars Debra Messing (Grace Adler) and Megan Mullally (Karen Walker) led to the untimely end of the show's revival, which culminates with Season 3.

Telegdy assured that the sitcom is not ending on a sour note despite speculations that the feud led to the revival's end. He implied that reports of the feud were falsely exaggerated and that the show simply just came to an end.

"Some things come to a natural end. Max [Mutchnick] and David [Kohan] told the story they wanted to tell," Telegdy told TVLine and teased that fans are in for a great farewell episode.

"Just wait for the finale. It's epic; it ties together so many threads. It is coming to a great, natural end," he added.

The rebooted sitcom will end with a total of 11 seasons. Season 3, which premiered in October and recently returned after a hiatus, will mark the end of the revival. Filming for the final season ended in December and Jack McFarland, who reprised his role as Sean Hayes, shared a photo from the last day of production.

He shared the snap on Twitter and thanked the fans for their long-time support and for bringing the show back on the air. The photo shows the "Fab Four forever" holding hands and smiling.

Reports of a feud between Messing and Mullaly were fueled after the latter took a momentary leave of absence from work. She missed two episodes of the "Will & Grace" revival. The reason for her absence was never made clear but many speculated that it had something to do with backstage friction between her and Messing.

The rumoured feud started after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the actresses stopped following each other on Instagram. They were also rarely pictured together in subsequent photos of the "Will & Grace" cast.

Eric McCormack, who reprised Will Truman in the "Will & Grace" revival, trashed rumours of a feud between Messing and Mullaly in a past interview. He said the four actors have always gotten along fine with each other "like a house on fire." He downplayed the speculations and claimed that people just worry "entirely too much."